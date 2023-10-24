Morning Lookout: Lago di Como’s winemaker triumph, social media comments, high school sports

Hiya, folks. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 24, and more sunshine lies ahead for Santa Cruz County, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 80s.

Lily Belli is up first with an appetizer from her Tuesday newsletter, giving us a taste of what’s on offer at Lago di Como as the recently relaunched Italian eatery spreads its wings with winemaker dinners. The inaugural event last week was a masterpiece of a Sardinian feast, complete with roast suckling pig.

The social media comments section is the topic in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, where Santa Cruz digital marketer Cade Wright writes that news organizations should resist clickbait and look to better forums for readers to give feedback and engage with each other.

The Tuesday headlines also include the latest high school sports roundup and warnings from state officials about flooding as an El Niño winter draws closer. Let’s take a look.

Sardinian feast marks Lago di Como’s splashy entry into world of winemaker dinners

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For its inaugural winemaker’s dinner Oct. 19, Lago di Como prepared a six-course Sardinian feast paired with wines made from native varietals by Sardinia’s Argiolas Winery. It was the first event since the 11-year-old restaurant relaunched with new co-owners, an updated menu and a fresh vibe, and the beginning of a regular dinner series featuring regional Italian cuisines and wines. Lily Belli was on hand.

Santa Cruz digital marketer Cade Wright is tired of all the angry and often toxic comments to articles posted on social media. He has a radical idea — get rid of them. In a Community Voices opinion piece, he explains his reasoning about why impulsive reactions can distort information and undermine journalistic integrity. He is sure there is a better way. Read more here.

