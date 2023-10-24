Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Lago di Como co-owner Giovanni Spanu poses with a roast suckling pig, a culturally important Sardinian food.
Lago di Como co-owner Giovanni Spanu poses with a roast suckling pig, a culturally important Sardinian food.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Morning Lookout: Lago di Como’s winemaker triumph, social media comments, high school sports

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share
Morning LO sponsorship Biketober - 2x week thru 10/31

Hiya, folks. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 24, and more sunshine lies ahead for Santa Cruz County, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 80s.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

Lily Belli is up first with an appetizer from her Tuesday newsletter, giving us a taste of what’s on offer at Lago di Como as the recently relaunched Italian eatery spreads its wings with winemaker dinners. The inaugural event last week was a masterpiece of a Sardinian feast, complete with roast suckling pig.

The social media comments section is the topic in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, where Santa Cruz digital marketer Cade Wright writes that news organizations should resist clickbait and look to better forums for readers to give feedback and engage with each other.

The Tuesday headlines also include the latest high school sports roundup and warnings from state officials about flooding as an El Niño winter draws closer. Let’s take a look.

Membership offer on Lookout

Sardinian feast marks Lago di Como’s splashy entry into world of winemaker dinners

Lago di Como created a six-course Sardinian feast at its first winemaker's dinner Oct. 19.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For its inaugural winemaker’s dinner Oct. 19, Lago di Como prepared a six-course Sardinian feast paired with wines made from native varietals by Sardinia’s Argiolas Winery. It was the first event since the 11-year-old restaurant relaunched with new co-owners, an updated menu and a fresh vibe, and the beginning of a regular dinner series featuring regional Italian cuisines and wines. Lily Belli was on hand.

MORE FROM LILY: The swoon-worthy dessert I went back for twice at Solaire

Top 10 ways to volunteer and help seniors in Santa Cruz County this October

Why news organizations should rethink social media comments

A sampling from Lookout's Instagram feed.

Santa Cruz digital marketer Cade Wright is tired of all the angry and often toxic comments to articles posted on social media. He has a radical idea — get rid of them. In a Community Voices opinion piece, he explains his reasoning about why impulsive reactions can distort information and undermine journalistic integrity. He is sure there is a better way. Read more here.

COMMUNITY VOICES: Find more from Santa Cruzans in their own words in Lookout’s opinion section

Santa Cruz Symphony welcomes Nancy Zhou as the newest artist in residence

DAILY DIGEST

Inside Santa Cruz: Apple Pressing with Santa Cruz Cider Co

Santa Cruz County Job Board

click to play our puzzle of the day

That ought to keep you busy for a bit, and as I mentioned, there’s more to come from Lookout. That includes another heaping helping of Lily Belli on Food, out later Tuesday. That and all of Lookout’s other newsletters, plus breaking news alerts via email and text, are just a click away — sign up here to stay current about all kinds of Santa Cruz County goings-on. And be sure to follow along on social media, where Lookout is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Be good, and I’ll see you on the other side.

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Latest NewsMorning Lookout Archive Morning Lookout ArchiveInstagram
Will McCahill

A veteran editor and jack-of-all-trades journalist, Will McCahill’s previous stops include ESPN, Newser and the San Jose Mercury News.

More from Will McCahill

Past Newsletters