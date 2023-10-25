Morning Lookout: Checking Pajaro Valley’s groundwater ‘overdraft,’ Hotel Paradox facelift & food news
Ahoy, content connoisseurs. It is Wednesday, Oct. 25, and it’s going to feel like fall around Santa Cruz County, with a mix of sun and clouds, and even our warmest locations barely getting above 70 degrees.
JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles
The Pajaro Valley is our first stop, with Alix Soliman reporting on joint efforts by local agencies, farmers and UC Santa Cruz to recharge a groundwater basin depleted by agriculture.
Back in Santa Cruz, Jessica M. Pasko goes inside Hotel Paradox to check out a multimillion-dollar renovation that leans into what a spokesperson calls the “urban forest storyline” — all coming as the local tourism industry claws back from pandemic slowdowns. And this being Wednesday, Jessica also has the latest news, notes, comings and goings and events to know from the world of Santa Cruz County business.
The day’s headlines also includes Lily Belli’s compendium of food and drink notes, but first, the latest from Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud.
Photo of the day
Daisy Hernandez Lopez, 11, receives care from Dientes Community Dental at Shoreline Middle School on Tuesday. The outreach program brought a two-chair mobile dental clinic to the school to provide dental services. Dientes’ program operates at more than 35 community venues, including 20 schools in five Santa Cruz County districts, providing basic dental services from exams and cleanings to fluoride treatments.
How some Pajaro Valley farms are being tapped to help solve California’s water crisis
Can agriculture, long considered a drain on the state’s water resources, help solve California’s water crisis? In the Pajaro Valley, some farmers are being paid to return stormwater to the ground. The effort is part of a joint project among local agencies, landowners and UC Santa Cruz to install groundwater recharge basins on some local farms. Participating farms receive cash rebates based on how much water they capture. But while early results are promising, many challenges remain. Alix Soliman reports.
➤ MORE FROM LOCAL AGRICULTURE: $65M in storm-related losses just one of many challenges ag chief sees for Santa Cruz County farmers
Hotel Paradox unveils multimillion-dollar renovation as local tourism industry bounces back from pandemic
Santa Cruz’s Hotel Paradox recently completed a multimillion-dollar refresh and an ambitious overhaul of its in-house restaurant, Solaire. The Ocean Street property joins a growing list of Santa Cruz County hotels that have opened or undergone renovations in the past two years as the region experiences a rebound in tourism. Jessica M. Pasko checks it out.
➤ RELATED: Ambitious chef Stefen Shatto breathes new life into Hotel Paradox’s Solaire, aims for Michelin
DAILY DIGEST
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
FRIDAY 10/27
Food Truck Friday @Skypark
Jeff Kinney | “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: No Brainer” @Civic Auditorium
Jukebox Halloween DJ Dance @Mid County Senior Center
Nightmare Before Nutcracker @Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild
The Stinkfoot Orchestra featuring Zappa Alumni: A Halloween celebration @Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building
SATURDAY 10/28
West Cliff Outdoor Market @Lighthouse Point
Chris Johnson Glass 7th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch @Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange
Spooky Halloween Pie Workshop @Farm Discovery at Live Earth, Upper Farm
Fall Fest @Santa Cruz Bible Church
Glow Hard Santa Cruz Full Moon Party @Moe’s Alley
Museum of the Macabre 2023 | Halloween Event @Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
SUNDAY 10/29
Inside Santa Cruz: Apple Pressing with Santa Cruz Cider Co. @Santa Cruz Cider Co.
Bookshop Santa Cruz Presents: Nik Sharma | “Veg-Table” @Bookshop Santa Cruz
The Boneshakers ft. Jenny Langer @Moe’s Alley
“Ten” exhibition @Radius Gallery
Thomas and Percy’s Halloween Party @Roaring Camp Railroads
And that, friends, is what I know as we hit this last Wednesday of October. We do have more up our sleeve here at Lookout, and you can keep up with Santa Cruz County news and views by following us on social media — Lookout is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads. We also offer breaking news alerts via text and email, plus a host of other newsletters (coming Thursday, for example, is Weekender, Wallace Baine’s recommendation-packed dispatch from the local arts and entertainment scene) — sign up for all that here.
Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.
Here’s to embracing some Wednesday wisdom.
Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz