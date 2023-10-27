Morning Lookout: Downtown restaurant boom, athlete of the month, youth theater & Otter 841

A brisk good morning, all. It is Friday, Oct. 27, and sunshine is the order of the day around Santa Cruz County. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, and more of the same is forecast through the weekend.

This being Friday, you know Lily Belli is in the mix — she’s got a look at a bunch of new food and drink options coming to downtown Santa Cruz, including a Pacific Avenue location for Soquel vegetarian fave Pretty Good Advice. That, of course, is ahead of her latest Eaters Digest, bound for an inbox near you later in the day.

I’ve also got Lookout’s Athlete of the Month for October, with Thomas Frey shining the spotlight on Soquel High School football star Jordan McCord III, who has the Knights playoff-bound and holds a pair of scholarship offers, including from San Jose State.

You should also read along for a double shot of Wallace Baine, who not only has a look at a pair of youth theater productions opening Friday but also wades into what’s happening all over Santa Cruz County — Halloween and Día de Los Muertos celebrations being the headliner — with his latest Weekender.

You’ll find all that and the latest on Otter 841 among the Friday headlines, on the other side of this snapshot.



Photo of the day

(Via Scotts Valley High School)

Scotts Valley High School returns this week with its annual haunted house, taking place through Saturday at 555 Glenwood Dr. in Scotts Valley. Hundreds of actors dressed as blood-soaked zombies and other ghouls do their best to scare guests in an immersive indoor experience. Tickets are $15 and are sold at the gate (cash only) starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is restricted to brave souls age 10 and up.

Pretty Good Advice, Rock N Roll Donuts plus 8 more new restaurants headed to downtown Santa Cruz

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Ten new food and beverage businesses are planned to open in downtown Santa Cruz, at least two within the next few months. A city official says there is “a lot of interest” in food-related businesses, suggesting a new wave of options along Pacific Avenue. Meanwhile, two recent closures and a long-delayed remodel show how difficult it can be to keep the doors open. Lily Belli has details.

➤ MORE: From Burgundy to the Santa Cruz Mountains, Saison’s Mark Bright brings fine wine to new Scotts Valley wine bar

Soquel High senior Jordan McCord III speeds past defenses to reach new heights

(John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Jordan McCord III led Soquel High School to a historic football victory against Palma High last week, with his athleticism playing a key role as the Knights scored a 14-7 win and avenged last season’s loss. McCord has earned scholarship offers from San Jose State and Eastern Washington. Thomas Frey profiles Lookout’s Athlete of the Month.

➤ HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Watsonville volleyball turnaround, Soquel’s big gridiron win & Haley Jones honor

