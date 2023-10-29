Sunday Reads: Sparking a new ‘underlying vision for humanity’; the importance of mammograms

The biggest picture: Meaningful Universe Club looks to light a humanity-saving spark

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What started as a Santa Cruz book club/discussion group now has its sights set on inspiring a critical mass of humanity to make the commitment to avoid catastrophic climate change. That begins Saturday with the first in a series of talks aimed at building a bridge between science and spirituality, to take “a next step beyond religion” into a broader movement. Wallace Baine explains in his Sunday column.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Time to get flattened!

(Via Claudia Sternbach)

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach is a breast cancer survivor and reminds us why getting mammograms matters, even though she keeps putting hers off. She explores in her latest Community Voices piece.

Some Pajaro Valley farms are paid to solve California’s water crisis by returning stormwater to the ground

(Alix Soliman / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Can agriculture, long considered a drain on the state’s water resources, help solve California’s water crisis? In the Pajaro Valley, some farmers are being paid to return stormwater to the ground. The effort is part of a joint project among local agencies, landowners and UC Santa Cruz to install groundwater recharge basins on some local farms. Participating farms receive cash rebates based on how much water they capture. But while early results are promising, many challenges remain. Alix Soliman reports.

