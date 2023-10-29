Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Meaningful Universe Club member Nancy Abrams
“I don’t have time for the trivial stuff anymore,” says Meaningful Universe Club member Nancy Abrams. “I’m not a person resigned to a terrible future. I really feel that we have not hit that dividing point yet. We’re really close. We don’t have a lot of time.”
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Sunday Reads: Sparking a new ‘underlying vision for humanity’; the importance of mammograms

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
The biggest picture: Meaningful Universe Club looks to light a humanity-saving spark

members of the Meaningful Universe Club
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What started as a Santa Cruz book club/discussion group now has its sights set on inspiring a critical mass of humanity to make the commitment to avoid catastrophic climate change. That begins Saturday with the first in a series of talks aimed at building a bridge between science and spirituality, to take “a next step beyond religion” into a broader movement. Wallace Baine explains in his Sunday column.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Time to get flattened!

Claudia Sternbach (second from right) and her friends at a recent dinner gathering.
(Via Claudia Sternbach)

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach is a breast cancer survivor and reminds us why getting mammograms matters, even though she keeps putting hers off. She explores in her latest Community Voices piece.

Celebrating 40 years of Santa Cruz County generosity: Wine & Roses returns on November 4

Some Pajaro Valley farms are paid to solve California’s water crisis by returning stormwater to the ground

The Bokariza-Drobac Infiltration Basin on Driscoll's property, east of Watsonville
(Alix Soliman / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Can agriculture, long considered a drain on the state’s water resources, help solve California’s water crisis? In the Pajaro Valley, some farmers are being paid to return stormwater to the ground. The effort is part of a joint project among local agencies, landowners and UC Santa Cruz to install groundwater recharge basins on some local farms. Participating farms receive cash rebates based on how much water they capture. But while early results are promising, many challenges remain. Alix Soliman reports.

