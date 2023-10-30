Morning Lookout: Live Oak lease dispute, Fox Theater revival & championship lawn bowlers

Greetings, dear readers. It’s Monday, Oct. 30, and it’ll be a sunny one for Santa Cruz County, with temps in the 70s for just about everyone.

We’re starting the workweek off with an update on negotiations between Live Oak School District and community organizations that have been renting a building on a site the district is eyeing to build workforce housing. The latest snag, Hillary Ojeda reports, is the district’s requirement that the organizations support a proposed bond measure.

From Watsonville, Christopher Neely talks to the new owner of the Fox Theater about his vision for the downtown landmark. “People are hungry, people are thirsty, to have a place like that in Watsonville again,” Franco Vaca says of reopening a spot full of memories.

Max Chun reports from San Lorenzo Park on a pair of Santa Cruzans who, after taking up lawn bowling on a whim five years ago, are headed to England to represent the United States at championship level. Rachel Marcuson and Jesse May are looking not only to grow the game locally but to ensure that the bowling green remains part of San Lorenzo Park redesign plans.

The Monday headlines also include an ambitious local effort to inspire a critical mass of humanity to make the commitment to avoid catastrophic climate change and Community Voices opinion columnist Claudia Sternbach on the importance of mammograms. First, though, this view via Natasha Loudermilk.



Photo of the day

(Natasha Loudermilk / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Alicia Montesino arranges decorations at her sister Veronica Galvan’s ofrenda as part of Los Muertos celebrations at Watsonville Plaza on Friday. The annual event is in observance of Día de Los Muertos, a celebration of family and a remembrance of those who have passed on. The festivities included traditional music, dance, and art, along with ofrendas, or community altars built by families as tributes to deceased loved ones.

Live Oak School District, seniors services clash over ‘illegal’ requirement to support teacher housing bond

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Negotiations between Live Oak School District and two local seniors organizations renting a district-owned property have hit a roadblock over the district’s requirement that the organizations publicly endorse a bond measure for teacher housing as part of the lease agreement. Community Bridges, which runs Meals on Wheels out of the building, has called the demand illegal and a violation of the California Education Code. The district says the requirement is a response to comments by Community Bridges staff that they would campaign against the bond unless the district agreed to the organization’s lease terms. Details here from Hillary Ojeda.

For Watsonville’s Fox Theater, has a savior finally arrived?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The historic Fox Theater represents many things to many people in Watsonville, but has sat largely vacant for nearly 20 years. Now, a local buyer wants to revive the building as a cultural asset that enriches “the spirit of the people.” Will he pull it off? Christopher Neely digs in.

Before I go, check out this dispatch from the latest Lookout member event:

Thanks to the Lookout members who joined us Sunday for another “Inside Santa Cruz” member event, this time hosted by Santa Cruz Cider Company and co-hosted by Lookout’s Lily Belli. We basked in the sunny fall weather at the Watsonville tasting room along with 25 Lookout members. The group got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to make cider, including a talk on local apple history and an apple-pressing demo and tasting. It was a great way to connect with an amazing local beverage business — and each other.

