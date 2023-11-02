Morning Lookout: Seymour Center whale skeleton dismantling, novelist’s latest & downtown building fears

Hi, folks! It is Thursday, Nov. 2, and sun is again in the forecast for Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

The Seymour Marine Discovery Center’s iconic whale skeleton, known as Ms. Blue, is set to be dismantled after suffering years of damage from the elements. The center’s executive director, Jonathan Hicken, shares with Lookout’s Alix Soliman what’s next for Ms. Blue’s remains.

For years, Peggy Townsend has been at the center of the Santa Cruz literary community as both a journalist and a novelist. Wallace Baine has the latest on her new novel, “The Beautiful and the Wild,” which draws on her personal and professional experiences to explore themes of isolation and secrets in the wilds of Alaska. Catch her at Bookshop Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, Joe Quigg, owner of the downtown Pacific Blue Inn, was shocked to find that a city proposal for a new Warriors arena includes a vision of demolishing his hotel south of Laurel Street. Quigg voices his concerns, shares frustrations and proposes alternative solutions.

Now, to the headlines ...

Ms. Blue is coming down — what happened to Seymour Center’s iconic whale skeleton and what’s next

(Alix Soliman / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After taking a beating from the elements at UC Santa Cruz’s coastal campus, the structure supporting the blue whale skeleton affectionately known as Ms. Blue has been deemed unsafe. But fear not, says Seymour Marine Discovery Center director Jonathan Hicken — the bones are staying, and the center wants input on the next chapter of the whale’s legacy. Read the full story from Alix Soliman.

➤ MORE: Imagining a new Seymour Center as climate change, and time, drive new realities

After a career as a high-profile journalist, Santa Cruz’s Peggy Townsend living the novelist’s life

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Since her retirement from journalism, long-time Sentinel writer Peggy Townsend has shifted her storytelling skills to the realm of fiction. In her latest novel, “The Beautiful and the Wild,” Townsend explores the depths of isolation and the power of secrets, drawing from her personal experiences as a journalist and a seven-week van trip across Alaska. She appears at Bookshop Santa Cruz on Tuesday. Wallace Baine catches up with Townsend.

➤ ANOTHER LOCAL AUTHOR: Nina Simon’s new path: A daughter’s story of love, told in the form of a murder mystery

(Zinnia’s Gift Boutique)

That’s a solid start to the day — and there’s more coming from Lookout, including Wallace Baine’s Weekender, hitting inboxes in mere hours with a recommendation-packed look at Santa Cruz County’s arts and entertainment scene. You can sign up for that, plus all our other newsletters and breaking news alerts, if you navigate over here. And it’s also a good plan to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads.

We at Lookout can’t do any of this without community support — so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. And to all our members, thank you for your support!

Enjoy what’s looking to be a gorgeous Thursday — see you back here Friday morning!



Lookout Santa Cruz