Morning Lookout: Cabrillo trustee probe, Boulder Creek water woes, poppin’ pizza and wine of the week

Good day, headline seekers. It's Friday, Nov. 3

Cabrillo College trustee Steve Trujillo shouldn’t be censored for offensive Facebook posts, a committee of his fellow trustees has recommended, Max Chun and Hillary Ojeda report. That recommendation goes before the full board Monday after a probe into the posts couldn’t verify Trujillo’s claim that his account was hacked.

From Boulder Creek, Christopher Neely has the latest chapter in the saga of Big Basin Water Company, which is still in search of a new owner after years of problems. A court-appointed receiver told a Thursday meeting that it’s got things pointed in the right direction.

This being Friday, Lily Belli is here with her latest must-eat recommendation — so to the Westside we go for a taste of pop-up Pizza Bones, slinging “Neapolitan-ish” pies Mondays at Madson Wines. Coming later Friday is Lily’s Eaters Digest, and you can sign up here for that tasty newsletter.

I’ve also got the second installment of Laurie Love on Wine, wherein Laurie reveals her Wine of the Week and goes inside the fermentation process in Wine 101. (And don’t forget to check out Part 1, with the week’s wine news and events, right here.)

The Friday headlines also includes Wallace Baine’s roadmap to fun stuff to do all over Santa Cruz County this week — comin’ atcha!

Cabrillo College probe recommends against censuring trustee Steve Trujillo over offensive Facebook posts

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cabrillo College committee investigating complaints of inappropriate and offensive language on trustee Steve Trujillo’s Facebook found that the posts do exist on his page, but could not verify Trujillo’s claim that his account had been hacked. The governing board will decide Monday whether Trujillo violated the school’s code of ethics, but said policies that would allow the board to censure a trustee over social media posts didn’t exist until recently. Details here from Max Chun and Hillary Ojeda.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Cabrillo trustees say they were targets of homophobic, transphobic attacks amid name-change debate

Pizza Bones pop-up mixes Neapolitan-style crust with a decidedly Santa Cruz twist

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

New pop-up Pizza Bones wants its customers to eat the whole pie. Owners Desmond Schneider and Jacob Wilkens have created a dough recipe that’s inspired by Neapolitan pizza, but with more structure and large, pillowy bubbles, and topped with seasonal, farmers market-sourced ingredients. Their successful pop-ups have increased from monthly to weekly at Madson Wines on the Westside in Santa Cruz. Lily Belli delivers her verdict.

➤ LILY BELLI ON FOOD: Cidery fun, crab season delayed and local chef Yarr robbed in Bobby Flay showdown

