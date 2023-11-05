Sunday Reads: Readers on Midtown/Eastside, Adam Spickler’s coming-out story & wine wisdom

‘Midtown’ vs. ‘Eastside’: Local readers have their say

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After Wallace Baine went looking for whether the part of Santa Cruz east of downtown should be called “Midtown” or “Eastside,” we polled Lookout readers for their opinions. Many weighed in, and though one option was the clear favorite, it definitely wasn’t a debate-ending landslide. Here’s what we heard.

I am the first male, openly trans person elected to state office; this is my coming-out story

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Nov. 13-19 is national Transgender Awareness Week, and in a Community Voices opinion piece, Adam Spickler, a Cabrillo College trustee and one of only four openly transgender people to hold elected office in all of California, shares their coming-out story. Adam wishes when they were growing up in the 1980s and 1990s that they had transgender role models. Read it here.

Laurie Love on Wine: My Wine of the Week and a lesson on fermentation

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In Part 2 of her latest column, Lookout wine expert Laurie Love reveals her pick for Wine of the Week and goes behind the scenes of the winemaking process in her Wine 101 lesson. Drink it all in here.

