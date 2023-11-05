Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Photos of a plaque commemorating the Eastside Library and of the front window of the Midtown Surf Shop
“Names matter to people,” one local historian says of Santa Cruz’s Eastside-Midtown debate. “It’s part of feeling attached to a place you consider home.”
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Readers on Midtown/Eastside, Adam Spickler’s coming-out story & wine wisdom

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share
10 hot jobs roadblock 11/5

‘Midtown’ vs. ‘Eastside’: Local readers have their say

A plaque commemorating the location of the Eastside Library at the confluence of Soquel Ave., Water St. and Morrissey Blvd.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After Wallace Baine went looking for whether the part of Santa Cruz east of downtown should be called “Midtown” or “Eastside,” we polled Lookout readers for their opinions. Many weighed in, and though one option was the clear favorite, it definitely wasn’t a debate-ending landslide. Here’s what we heard.

MORE FROM WALLACE: What would a new downtown arena mean for Santa Cruz audiences?

Membership offer on Lookout

I am the first male, openly trans person elected to state office; this is my coming-out story

Adam Spickler.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Nov. 13-19 is national Transgender Awareness Week, and in a Community Voices opinion piece, Adam Spickler, a Cabrillo College trustee and one of only four openly transgender people to hold elected office in all of California, shares their coming-out story. Adam wishes when they were growing up in the 1980s and 1990s that they had transgender role models. Read it here.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard and read what Santa Cruzans are saying about local issues

Five UC Santa Cruz projects awarded grant funding to tackle climate change challenges

Laurie Love on Wine: My Wine of the Week and a lesson on fermentation

A bottle of 2021 Windy Oaks Santa Cruz Mountains Estate Cuvée Pinot Noir.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In Part 2 of her latest column, Lookout wine expert Laurie Love reveals her pick for Wine of the Week and goes behind the scenes of the winemaking process in her Wine 101 lesson. Drink it all in here.

PART 1: Laurie Love on Wine: A corker in Corralitos, Scotts Valley’s Saison in the sun & wine walks ahead

In Case You Missed It

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive
Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
More from Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Past Newsletters