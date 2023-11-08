Morning Lookout: Carmageddon guide, skateboarder Oyama’s overdue spotlight & local biz roundup

Ahoy, mateys. It is Wednesday, Nov. 8, and sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s is the forecast for Santa Cruz County — so enjoy it, because we could see the return of the atmospheric river next week depending on how things shake out up there.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

Sitting in traffic isn’t new to anyone who’s tried to navigate Santa Cruz County, but with a number of big infrastructure projects either underway or close to it, Max Chun is here with a guide to the whats, wheres, whens and how to get around or avoid it. And we’ll keep you updated regularly on all things Carmaggedon.

Folks on the local skateboarding scene are familiar with Judi Oyama, but it’s only recently — after she qualified at age 64 for the 2024 World Skate Games — that a bigger media spotlight has found her. She chatted with Wallace Baine about that spotlight (which also includes new and in-production documentaries), how she does it and what’s ahead.

And this being Wednesday, Jessica M. Pasko is in the mix with the latest news and notes from Santa Cruz County business, including efforts in the city of Santa Cruz to make permanent the temporary parklets that helped businesses navigate COVID-19.

Also among the headlines is the latest Lily Belli on Food, so bibs on and let’s dig in.

A driver’s guide to Santa Cruz County road delays to come

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Major road work is coming in 2024, and three major east-west arteries — Murray Street, Highway 1 and Soquel Drive — will all see delays and potential closures over the next few years, which could make an already crowded commute even more time-consuming. Now, Carmageddon keeps you updated weekly on the projects that might slow your drive. Get all the details here from Max Chun.

➤ AMONG THOSE PROJECTS: Murray Street Bridge set for long-overdue, lengthy overhaul

Judi Oyama’s moment: A local skateboarding legend is still competing strong … at 64

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A fixture on the Santa Cruz County skating scene since the 1970s, Judi Oyama hasn’t slowed down, and next up is the 2024 World Skate Games in Rome. Between that milestone and a new documentary about the lasting influence of Northern California’s pioneering skateboarders, Oyama is finally in the spotlight that has shined elsewhere for years. Read more from Wallace Baine.

➤ RELATED: Santa Cruz Skateboards hits its 50th anniversary as a crucial component in the history of skateboarding

(Zinnia’s Gift Boutique)

Another busy day here at Lookout, and you know we’re going to keep it coming — so make sure you don’t miss our mix of Santa Cruz County news and views by connecting with us via social media: Lookout is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads. We also offer breaking news alerts via email and text, to say nothing of a host of other newsletters (Thursday, for example, brings Wallace Baine’s Weekender) so click on over here to get signed up.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Is Wednesday still hump day if you have Friday off? Either way, one step closer to the weekend, whenever it starts for you.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz