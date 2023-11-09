Morning Lookout: Remembering a community powerhouse; demanding action at animal shelter

Hello, and thanks for reading! It’s Thursday, Nov. 9, and Santa Cruz County will see increasing clouds after a sunny start, with temps scraping into the low 70s in the mountains and 60s elsewhere.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

Longtime community activist Glen Schaller is being remembered after his death last week at 66. “On most consequential political issues in the region over the years,” one veteran staffer tells Christopher Neely, “he was probably involved to some extent.”

In Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, meanwhile, staff and volunteers of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter write that the shelter has far too many abandoned pets and too few workers to keep conditions manageable. They have created a petition to get action for themselves and for the animals in their care.

Let’s delay no further — headlines coming up.

‘It’s a different world and a different political landscape here without Glen Schaller’

(Via Glen Schaller family)

Longtime labor and voting champion and community activist Glen Schaller died unexpectedly last week, three days shy of his 67th birthday. Political figures throughout the region say the impact of his work is reflected every day in the lives of people and policies of Santa Cruz County. Here’s what they told Christopher Neely.

➤ IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST: Sign up here for Christopher Neely’s newsletter covering Santa Cruz County politics and policy, sent Mondays

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has too many pets and too little staff; we need action now

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter population is exploding with mistreated, unwanted and abandoned pets and too few staff members and volunteers to care for them, volunteers and staff write. Most of the issues, they say, stem from bad shelter management and inaction. Volunteers and staff, via their union, insist they are burned out and frustrated by poor leadership choices. They have created a petition to get action for themselves and the animals in their care. Read the Community Voices opinion piece here.

➤ FROM JUNE: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter staff raise alarm over working conditions, labor shortages

This Thursday is a de facto Friday for some folks, with the long Veterans Day weekend just ahead, and luckily for anyone looking for things to do, Wallace Baine is even now putting the finishing touches on Weekender, his recommendation-packed shimmy across the Santa Cruz County arts and entertainment dance floor. That’s just one of the Lookout newsletters and alerts you can get delivered right to you by signing up here. If you’re the social media type, connect with us there to keep up with local news and views — Lookout is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Until we meet again ...

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz