Morning Lookout: Remembering a community powerhouse; demanding action at animal shelter
Hello, and thanks for reading! It’s Thursday, Nov. 9, and Santa Cruz County will see increasing clouds after a sunny start, with temps scraping into the low 70s in the mountains and 60s elsewhere.
Longtime community activist Glen Schaller is being remembered after his death last week at 66. “On most consequential political issues in the region over the years,” one veteran staffer tells Christopher Neely, “he was probably involved to some extent.”
In Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, meanwhile, staff and volunteers of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter write that the shelter has far too many abandoned pets and too few workers to keep conditions manageable. They have created a petition to get action for themselves and for the animals in their care.
‘It’s a different world and a different political landscape here without Glen Schaller’
Longtime labor and voting champion and community activist Glen Schaller died unexpectedly last week, three days shy of his 67th birthday. Political figures throughout the region say the impact of his work is reflected every day in the lives of people and policies of Santa Cruz County. Here’s what they told Christopher Neely.
The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has too many pets and too little staff; we need action now
The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter population is exploding with mistreated, unwanted and abandoned pets and too few staff members and volunteers to care for them, volunteers and staff write. Most of the issues, they say, stem from bad shelter management and inaction. Volunteers and staff, via their union, insist they are burned out and frustrated by poor leadership choices. They have created a petition to get action for themselves and the animals in their care. Read the Community Voices opinion piece here.
➤ FROM JUNE: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter staff raise alarm over working conditions, labor shortages
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 11/9
Troker @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Melissa Come Back: Author Talk with Patrice Keet @Santa Cruz Public Libraries - Downtown Branch
Morillo & KR3TURE @Felton Music Hall
You Will Get Used to It @Experimental Theater
Acid Mothers Temple w/ Dead Leaf Echo + Mammatus @Moe’s Alley
FRIDAY 11/10
Premier Cruz @Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard
Ryan Price @Steel Bonnet Brewing Company
“Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl @UCSC Theater Arts Center Mainstage
Mapache @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
SATURDAY 11/11
Apple-Palooza @Farm Discovery at Live Earth
Cloe Hubbard @Steel Bonnet Brewing Company
James Durbin: Unplugged @Veterans Village
Noah Gundersen @Felton Music Hall
Lowdown Brass Band @Moe’s Alley
SUNDAY 11/12
Sip & Stroll @Capitola Village
Fall Wine Walk @Downtown Santa Cruz
Grateful Sundays with Matt Hartle & Friends @Felton Music Hall
The Lacs @The Catalyst
Gene Luen Yang | “The Books Of Clash Volume 2" @Bookshop Santa Cruz
This Thursday is a de facto Friday for some folks, with the long Veterans Day weekend just ahead, and luckily for anyone looking for things to do, Wallace Baine is even now putting the finishing touches on Weekender, his recommendation-packed shimmy across the Santa Cruz County arts and entertainment dance floor.
