Morning Lookout: Profiling the Shapers, housing market update, Sea Dubs tip off & Thanksgiving ciders

Greetings, earthlings. It is Friday, Nov. 10, and a nice day is shaping up around Santa Cruz County. It should be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s, and more of the same coming for the weekend. A good time to clean gutters and otherwise prepare for what’s looking like some significant rain next week.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

Max Chun starts us off with a monthly check on the local housing market. High interest rates are still putting a damper on things, though county home sales did tick up slightly in October.

Friday is opening night for the Santa Cruz Warriors, and Thomas Frey is here to introduce us to the 2023-24 Sea Dubs. They’re tipping off at Kaiser Permanente Arena at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings in the debut of coach Nick Kerr (yes, that Kerr).

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, it’s time to start planning the feast if you haven’t already. Ahead of her latest Eaters Digest newsletter, Lily Belli is here to help, pouring her recommendations for local hard ciders to toast with at your table.

And Wallace Baine has a preview of a new Lookout series beginning Sunday, so read on for more about the foundational folks we’re calling “The Shapers.”

The Friday headlines also include coverage of the protest that shut down the High/Bay entrance to the UC Santa Cruz campus Thursday, plus Wallace’s guide to things to do on our arts and entertainment scene this weekend and beyond. Let’s go.

Housing market picks up slightly in October after slow start to fall season

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County’s housing market picked up slightly in October despite a slow start to the often-busy fall season, but very high interest rates remain the driving force of low inventory and slow sales. Real estate agents still believe rates will fall within the next year or so, but there’s no certainty about when that might be. Details here from Max Chun.

➤ COMING SOON: ‘Japanese woodblock’ mural suggests waves as new Cedar Street family apartments get ready to open

Three Santa Cruz ciders for the Thanksgiving table

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Move over wine and beer; hard cider deserves a spot on the Thanksgiving table. Santa Cruz County cider-makers are crafting dry, complex ciders that pair perfectly with the ultimate fall feast. Lily Belli shares her top picks for local ciders to bring home this holiday season.

➤ NEED MORE RECOMMENDATIONS? Check out Laurie Love on Wine for the best of Santa Cruz County vintages

(Seymour Marine Discovery Center)

A busy Friday as we hit the Veterans Day long weekend. As noted earlier, among what’s still on the Lookout menu is another Eaters Digest from Lily Belli — just one of the many other newsletters we offer, which you can sign up for here along with breaking news alerts via text and email. (Also among those Lookout newsletters: Sunday Reads, where you’ll find the first installment of Wallace Baine’s new series, “The Shapers,” and In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely’s Monday missive covering Santa Cruz County politics and policy.) You can also keep tabs on local goings-on via Lookout’s social media accounts — we’re on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

A heartfelt salute to those who have served as we observe Veterans Day this weekend — we owe you all an enormous debt of gratitude.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz