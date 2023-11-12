Sunday Reads: Introducing The Shapers, navigating a spouse’s retirement and Carmaggedon

The Shapers: Ceil Cirillo’s get-it-done talents and people skills helped form much of the post-earthquake Santa Cruz we know today

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In the debut of Lookout’s series The Shapers, profiles of the people who have shaped and continue to shape Santa Cruz County’s unique culture and spirit, Wallace Baine focuses on Ceil Cirillo, who not only was a driving force behind rebuilding downtown Santa Cruz but also threw her weight behind the landmark Tannery Arts Center. Read it here.

My husband is retiring: What will it do to our marriage when he realizes I eat cookies for breakfast?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach is undergoing a life change: Her husband is retiring after 40 years at a tractor dealership. She works from home and is uncertain what it will mean to share the space all day. “First thing on my worry list is that he will judge me,” she writes. He’ll also find out she sometimes sleeps until 10 a.m. and eats Tate’s chocolate chip cookies for breakfast. Read her latest column here.

A driver’s guide to Santa Cruz County road delays to come

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Major road work is coming in 2024, and three major east-west arteries — Murray Street, Highway 1 and Soquel Drive — will all see delays and potential closures over the next few years, which could make an already crowded commute even more time-consuming. Now, Carmageddon keeps you updated weekly on the projects that might slow your drive. Check out the first installment here.

