Morning Lookout: Wet weather inbound, traffic questions, Boulder Creek water troubles, nurses’ picket

Hello again, Lookout friends. It’s Monday, Nov. 13, and the Santa Cruz County forecast calls for partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, with rain chances increasing beyond that (about which more shortly).

It’s eyes on the skies for Max Chun as we lead off with the season’s first atmospheric river. With precipitation arriving as soon as Tuesday morning and continuing for much of the week, folks in the Santa Cruz Mountains could see as much as 4 inches of rain.

Rain certainly won’t make driving around here any more fun (take it slow and turn on your lights, everyone), but as he keeps tabs on ongoing and upcoming road work around Santa Cruz County, Max answers a reader question about why Highway 1 needs bus-on-shoulder lanes.

Ahead of his weekly In the Public Interest newsletter, Christopher Neely reports from Boulder Creek on the affects of the infrastructure problems that have plagued utility Big Basin Water Company and how that has translated to customers. “On a frustration scale of 1 to 10,” one says, “it’s been about a 30.”

And nurses at Watsonville Community Hospital are planning a picket Monday afternoon, Hillary Ojeda reports, amid what they say have been “extremely contentious” negotiations for a new contract.

The Monday headlines also include the debut of Wallace Baine’s series The Shapers, focusing on a driving force behind Santa Cruz’s post-quake transformation, plus Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach’s worries about how her husband’s impending retirement will affect their relationship. Let us take a look.

First atmospheric river of the rainy season heading to Santa Cruz this week

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

This winter’s first atmospheric river will be generally mild, with about 2 inches of rainfall forecast for lower elevation areas of Santa Cruz County and up to 4 inches in the mountains. What’s more, this atmospheric river will be quite different from last winter’s intense storms, as it is not of tropical origin, meaning there will be less wind across the region. Max Chun has details.

➤ MORE: As El Niño officially begins, what might the effects look like in Santa Cruz County?

Rain-rich, faucet-famine: The irony of Boulder Creek’s ongoing water woes

(Christopher Neely / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After a year of heavy rainfall, Boulder Creek faces a paradoxical water crisis. Despite abundant natural resources, private utility Big Basin Water Company is grappling with infrastructure failures traced back to the 2020 CZU fire, leaving faucets dry and costing some residents thousands of dollars. More here from Christopher Neely.

➤ RELATED: Court-appointed receiver pledges stability for troubled Big Basin Water Co. after potential buyer backs out

(Zinnia’s Gift Boutique)

