Morning Lookout: Capitola bar feud, breakfast fave closing & county’s homelessness success

Good morning, all. It is Tuesday, Nov. 14, and we’re entering an unsettled weather stretch for Santa Cruz County, with a mix of clouds and sun and some shower chances during the day. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the moving target of a forecast called for heavier rain to arrive Wednesday morning.

It’s a stormy scene of a different kind for one Capitola Village restaurant, and Lily Belli has the story of a feud sparked by live music at Capitola Bar & Grill between the restaurant’s owners and their landlord. It’s a dispute that’s playing out in court and on social media.

Lily also has word that Cliff Café, a Pleasure Point breakfast fixture since the 1980s, is closing at the end of the month. It’s just the latest restaurant closure in the neighborhood, which has also lost Kaito and Chill Out Café in recent years.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, Santa Cruz County Administrative Officer Carlos Palacios writes about the successes of the county’s three-year plan to combat homelessness and what’s ahead.

Before we get to the Tuesday headlines, an update via Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud:



Photo of the day

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Around 100 nurses and their supporters staged a protest outside Watsonville Community Hospital on Monday over what they say are concerns about staffing shortages, retention and recruitment . The nurses have been in contract negotiations with hospital management since July. The previous contract first expired in May, though it has been extended several times.

Roseann Farris, a registered nurse with the hospital for 27 years, said the two sides most recently met for contract talks last Friday, but are not close to an agreement. “We need to be competitive with the other local hospitals and we need to be able to retain and recruit nurses,” she said.

Live music dispute ignites feud between Capitola restaurant, landlord

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For the first year and half it was open, owners Lasalle and Michelle Strong featured regular live music at Capitola Bar & Grill. Landlord Steve Yates says the music is in violation of their commercial lease and disturbs the residential tenants in the building, and ordered them to cease. Now the feud is playing out with lawyers in arbitration, in court and on social media, where the Strongs allege Yates’ actions are racist. Lily Belli has the story.

Santa Cruz County’s plan to tackle homelessness is seeing results

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County’s three-year plan to combat homelessness is coming to an end and Carlos Palacios, the county’s administrative officer, offers an update on what the county has achieved and the work still to be done. Read his Community Voices opinion piece here.

