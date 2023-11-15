Morning Lookout: Pot tourism, rain rain, surf’s up at Steamer’s, local biz & wine roundups

Hello, Santa Cruz County. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 15, and that rain we’ve been talking about is set to arrive, finally if not quite as forcefully as previously forecast, so keep reading for more on what’s ahead.

It’s to the county building we go off the top, where the board of supervisors considered a proposal aimed at turning Santa Cruz County into a cannabis tourism destination. After one of the livelier debates in recent memory, Christopher Neely reports that the supervisors gave it “a unanimous maybe.”

About that weather forecast: Max Chun reports that a pattern meteorologists once thought might bring an atmospheric river to our shores and mountains now looks much milder — though you’ll still want your umbrellas handy into the weekend.

Rain or shine, Steamer Lane will be busy as surfing’s Cold Water Classic returns to Santa Cruz. Kevin Painchaud went cliffside for a preview of the event that kicked off at 7 a.m. Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

This being Wednesday, Jessica M. Pasko is also in the mix with her weekly roundup of news and notes from the local business scene, including an interview with the new CEO of Visit Santa Cruz County centering on local tourism.

And Lookout’s wine expert is back with Part 1 of the latest Laurie Love on Wine, which includes news from local vineyards as the 2023 harvest wraps up, coverage of the recent Wine & Roses fundraiser and wine events to put on your calendar.

The Napa of pot? County supervisors temper pitch for smoking lounges, cannabis agritourism

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County supervisors debated a pioneering cannabis tourism proposal Tuesday that envisions farm tours and smoking lounges. However, county lawmakers said they felt the public needed to be brought in before making such substantial changes. Christopher Neely has the details.

No atmospheric river after all: Santa Cruz County to face milder rainstorm this week

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County residents can still expect rain this week, but the atmospheric river label won’t be applied to this weather system anymore, as it never quite drew moisture from the tropical source that so often spurs the intense winter storms. Here’s what Max Chun heard from the National Weather Service.

