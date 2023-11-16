Morning Lookout: Heated campus debate on Israel-Palestine, ‘real’ cost of living, pleas on pesticides

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Nov. 16, and we’ll be dodging the raindrops around Santa Cruz County, with showers and temperatures mostly in the 60s in the forecast before heavier stuff comes back as we head into Friday.

The Israel-Hamas war and the heated debate the conflict has brought to local campuses is up first. Hillary Ojeda talks to administrators, faculty members and students at UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College about the atmosphere at both institutions, and as you’d expect, it’s a complicated picture. Wallace Baine was also at UCSC on Wednesday, sitting in on a gathering that aimed to inform the community about the situation in the Middle East. Keep reading for more from both Lookout correspondents.

The real cost of living in Santa Cruz County was the topic in Watsonville, where Max Chun was on hand for a panel discussion of a United Way report that aims to paint a clearer picture of income and poverty than metrics the federal government uses. Among other things, the new study found a third of county household live below the “real cost measure” poverty line.

In Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, activist Woody Rehanek reiterates his call for more regulation of pesticides on Santa Cruz County fields. “No other county in California,” he writes, “has such a high proportion of fumigant gases to overall pesticides applied.”

And ahead of his Weekender newsletter covering all things art and entertainment, Wallace previews a new exhibition at downtown’s M.K. Contemporary Art, where the work of local poets is paired with a visual art piece in the same vein.

Before the Thursday headlines, let’s take a look through the viewfinder of Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud:



Photo of the day

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

(Left to right) Jeremy Barker, Toni Rodriguez, Jeff Rogge and Dave Quigley rehearse Sophocles’ “Oedipus at Colonus” on Tuesday under the guidance (via Zoom) of Carey Perloff, former artistic director of American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, and Mike Ryan, former artistic director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare.

Santa Cruz Shakespeare and the Homeless Garden Project are teaming up to present a reading of the play and community discussion at London Nelson Community Center on Friday from 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. “Oedipus at Colonus” will feature Ryan, current SCS artistic director Charles Pasternak, local actor Patty Gallagher and members the Homeless Garden Project and will be directed by Perloff.

UCSC, Cabrillo confront fraught campus debate over Israel and Gaza

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Israel-Hamas conflict has triggered a reckoning for college campuses across the country — including at UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College — where tensions over free speech and academic freedom have simmered for years until boiling over in the past month, challenging students, faculty and administrators alike. Hillary Ojeda reports.

United Way uses new study to find real cost of living in Santa Cruz County

(Via Michael Baba)

United Way aims to determine a more accurate estimation of what it takes to meet the cost of living than the official poverty measure. The metric, called the “real cost measure,” shows that about one-third of Santa Cruz County households live below that measure of poverty. Officials say more housing, new health care opportunities and increasing child care capacity are vital to tackling the problem. More here from Max Chun.

(Second Harvest Food Bank)

