Morning Lookout: Resilient local entrepreneur, AI on campus, magnificent macarons & wine of the week

Good day, one and all. It is Friday, Nov. 17, and rain is set to return to Santa Cruz County, arriving late morning to early afternoon and continuing on and off well into Saturday.

It’s a busy Friday, so let’s get right to it. Max Chun takes us to downtown Santa Cruz, where one small business owner isn’t letting recent crime targeting her salon stop her from strengthening bonds among local entrepreneurs. Monisha Gowder is hosting a women in business mixer Sunday.

Christopher Neely was on hand for a recent conference on artificial intelligence, and relays what he heard when tech entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki engaged UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive on AI in education. Better ChatGPT than Ron DeSantis, Larive says.

Friday is for food and drink here at Lookout, and Lily Belli gives us a taste of the journey that’s taken Ela Crawford from violence in Ukraine to mastering macarons you can find at New Leaf, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and her Sugar Bakery in the Capitola Mall.

And raise a glass with wine expert Laurie Love, who’s back with her wine of the week and Thanksgiving wine pairing guidance in Part 2 of her biweekly column.

You’ll also find Wallace Baine’s weekend roadmap to the world of Santa Cruz County arts and entertainment among the day’s headlines, so please, read along with me.

After criminals twice targeted her salons, Monisha Gowder is helping fellow entrepreneurs navigate hardship

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz salon owner Monisha Gowder had long considered hosting mixers for fellow entrepreneurs in the community. Then criminals targeted two of her salons in a span of three weeks. The challenges Gowder faced navigating the recovery process only reinforced her resolve to create a support system for fellow female entrepreneurs who are also managing the complexities of running a small business. On Sunday, Gowder is hosting a Women in Business Mixer at her Handsome Beauty Bar in downtown Santa Cruz. Max Chun has more.

➤ THIS WEEK IN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BUSINESS: ‘Sense of optimism’ on tourism, movers and Shapers & mark your calendars

Ron DeSantis or ChatGPT? When is it cheating? UCSC chancellor on artificial intelligence in education

(Doug Erickson / Santa Cruz Works)

The emergence of ChatGPT and other generative AI applications has marked an inflection point in education, technology and beyond. UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive sat down with local tech heavy hitter Guy Kawasaki for an insightful conversation about education in this new era, what Larive considers cheating and the role of a teacher in a world when knowledge sits at the tip of our keyboard. Christopher Neely was on hand.

➤ OPINION: AI is our friend, even in Santa Cruz County. Why are we so afraid of it?

(Seymour Marine Discovery Center)

(Seymour Marine Discovery Center)

I wasn't kidding when I said it was a busy Friday morning ... and the hits are just going to keep coming from Lookout, with another helping of Lily Belli up soon in the form of her latest Eaters Digest.

Stay safe if you’re venturing out into the elements, and here’s to a relaxing weekend.

