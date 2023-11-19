Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Graphic artist Jimbo Phillips surrounded by his work on shirts, hoodies, surfboards and as prints
Jimbo Phillips, 54, is the middle link in a three-generation chain of graphic artists.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Jimbo Phillips’ singular art, homelessness solutions, Thanksgiving wine pairings

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share
10 hot jobs roadblock 11.19

The wild, colorful, monstrous art of Jimbo Phillips

Graphic artist Jimbo Phillips surrounded by his work on shirts, hoodies, surfboards and as prints
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz’s Jimbo Phillips is the middle link in a three-generation line of great local graphic artists. As the son of the man who invented the Santa Cruz Skateboards logo and the Screaming Hand, he has carved out his own signature style with an aesthetic deeply informed by the 1980s, surfing, skating and punk rock. Wallace Baine dives in with his Sunday column.

PHILLIPS PÈRE: Santa Cruz Skateboards hits its 50th anniversary as a crucial component in the history of skateboarding

Membership offer on Lookout

We can end unsheltered houselessness quickly and cheaply — here’s our five-step plan

RVs parked along Delaware Avenue on the Westside.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With one-time funds that are unlikely to be replenished running out for the City of Santa Cruz’s homeless services, Reggie Meisler and Jasmeen Miah advocate for a five-step solution that will stop the up-and-down funding cycle and avoid a return to criminalization as a primary policy tool. The first step, they write in a Community Voices opinion piece: Purchase 900 to 1,000 recreational vehicles and give them to unsheltered people to live in. Read their op-ed here.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard on local issues and read what Santa Cruzans are saying

A Santa Cruz County gift guide by Zinnia’s Gift Boutique owner Dedra Bennett

Laurie Love on Wine: My Wine of the Week, reader Q&A and Thanksgiving wine pairings

Silver Mountain Vineyards 2013 Alloy.
(Laurie Love / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout wine expert Laurie Love taps a 2013 Santa Cruz Mountains Bordeaux blend as her Wine of the Week, lends her expertise in the service of a reader question and delivers advice and recommendations aplenty on finding the perfect wines for however you do Thanksgiving dinner. Read Part 2 of her biweekly column here.

PART 1: ‘Idyllic vintage’ taking shape, Wine & Roses recap and holiday wine events

In Case You Missed It

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive
Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
More from Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Past Newsletters