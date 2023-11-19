Sunday Reads: Jimbo Phillips’ singular art, homelessness solutions, Thanksgiving wine pairings

The wild, colorful, monstrous art of Jimbo Phillips

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz’s Jimbo Phillips is the middle link in a three-generation line of great local graphic artists. As the son of the man who invented the Santa Cruz Skateboards logo and the Screaming Hand, he has carved out his own signature style with an aesthetic deeply informed by the 1980s, surfing, skating and punk rock. Wallace Baine dives in with his Sunday column.

➤ PHILLIPS PÈRE: Santa Cruz Skateboards hits its 50th anniversary as a crucial component in the history of skateboarding

We can end unsheltered houselessness quickly and cheaply — here’s our five-step plan

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With one-time funds that are unlikely to be replenished running out for the City of Santa Cruz’s homeless services, Reggie Meisler and Jasmeen Miah advocate for a five-step solution that will stop the up-and-down funding cycle and avoid a return to criminalization as a primary policy tool. The first step, they write in a Community Voices opinion piece: Purchase 900 to 1,000 recreational vehicles and give them to unsheltered people to live in. Read their op-ed here.

➤ LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make your voice heard on local issues and read what Santa Cruzans are saying

Laurie Love on Wine: My Wine of the Week, reader Q&A and Thanksgiving wine pairings

(Laurie Love / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout wine expert Laurie Love taps a 2013 Santa Cruz Mountains Bordeaux blend as her Wine of the Week, lends her expertise in the service of a reader question and delivers advice and recommendations aplenty on finding the perfect wines for however you do Thanksgiving dinner. Read Part 2 of her biweekly column here.

➤ PART 1: ‘Idyllic vintage’ taking shape, Wine & Roses recap and holiday wine events