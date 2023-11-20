Morning Lookout: County eyes new development, Carmageddon, Aptos student’s bike initiative

Hi, folks. It’s Monday, Nov. 20, and we’re looking at a pretty solid forecast for Santa Cruz County as this holiday week kicks off, with sun and temperatures in the 60s all over — with more of the same into next weekend.

Christopher Neely leads us off with news from the housing front, where Santa Cruz County has laid out its plans to fit more than 4,600 new housing units in unincorporated areas by 2031 in accordance with state mandates. Among the spots that could see development is the old par-3 golf course along Highway 1 in Aptos.

Speaking of Highway 1, Max Chun is here with the latest installment of Carmageddon, keeping tabs on various projects underway around the county. Improved bike lanes, the rail trail and where you might hit construction delays are all covered.

Hillary Ojeda, meanwhile, introduces us to Iman Moshari, a senior at Aptos High School who has earned a full-ride scholarship to the university of his choice on the strength of an initiative that provides bikes to people who can’t afford them.

The Monday headlines also include Wallace Baine getting inside the head of local graphic artist Jimbo Phillips, so keep reading for that and everything else that awaits on the other side of these snapshots from Lookout contributor John P. Hefti.



Photo of the day

(John P. Hefti / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz’s Autumn Hays, 24, surfed to victory Sunday at Steamer Lane, defeating San Clemente’s Kirra Pinkerton to become the first local in a decade to win the O’Neill Cold Water Classic. Virginian Michael Dunphy, 33, won the men’s title in the World Surf League qualifying event.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Last year, Santa Cruz County learned it would need to permit more than 4,600 new, state-mandated housing units by 2031 — an unprecedented boost in housing supply. Last week, the county approved its plan to make room for that new housing. Details here from Christopher Neely.

Aptos High student Iman Moshari gets full-ride scholarship to any college for Bikes4All initiative

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Iman Moshari, a senior at Aptos High School, found a way to provide bikes to people who can’t afford them, years after he himself struggled to afford a bike. His idea, Bikes4All, won him global recognition and a full-ride scholarship to any university of his choosing. Hillary Ojeda has the story.

➤ ANOTHER LOCAL STANDOUT: Santa Cruz fourth grader wins national invention competition with a backpack for forgetful students

That, friends, is what I know as Monday dawns. With more on the way, you'll want to keep it tuned to Lookout — hitting inboxes later is In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely's newsletter covering Santa Cruz County politics and policy. Also coming later is our latest high school sports roundup, including a historic win for the Soquel High football team.

I’m taking a few days off, but you’ll be in excellent hands with the Lookout crew. Happy Thanksgiving to all, and have a great week!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz