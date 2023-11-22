Morning Lookout: Pajaro levee, court halts clean-needle program, Aptos library & Joby news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 22. The day before Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny, with a high near 71. On that note, Lookout will not be publishing on Thursday because of the holiday. We’ll be back with plenty of news for you on Friday.

Up first, Max Chun writes about a Sacramento court ruling that has put a stop to a Santa Cruz County clean-needle distribution program run by a local nonprofit, a decision that carries broader implications for harm reduction programs across the state.

Christopher Neely has news about the Pajaro River levee reconstruction. The $600-million project is expected to start construction in the summer, after local, state and federal officials came together Tuesday to sign the partnership to fund the project. Now the project need to start buying up land around the levee.

Wallace Baine has an update on the newly built Aptos branch of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries. Originally planned to open this fall, it’s now looking like that will be closer to mid-February.

Jessica M. Pasko has the latest business and economic news from across the county, including details of Joby’s plans to expand production and hiring locally and across California thanks in part to a new state grant.

Sacramento court halts local syringe distribution program run by harm reduction coalition

(Rachel Bluth / Kaiser Health News)

A Sacramento court ordered a Santa Cruz County nonprofit to immediately stop its needle distribution program on Tuesday, the latest twist in an ongoing legal battle over local harm reduction services that has statewide implications. The ruling ordered the California Department of Public Health to revoke its authorization of a mobile syringe distribution program run by the Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County, which delivers clean syringes to users in the county. Max Chun has the full story.

➤ RELATED: Santa Cruz County readies to spend millions from opioid settlement funds starting next year

After 68 years, the Pajaro River levee is finally set to be rebuilt starting in summer 2024

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Nothing is ever guaranteed, but officials say a new Pajaro River levee is as close as government gets after local and federal agencies signed an agreement to spend the money for the first section of the project. The largely low-income communities of Pajaro and parts of Watsonville have been waiting for reinforced flood protection for nearly 70 years. Read Christopher Neely’s story here.

➤ MORE COVERAGE: Age, drought, rodents and neglect weaken California levees, heightening flood danger

Aptos library opening delayed until February

Aptos Library (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa /Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The opening of the Aptos branch of the Santa Cruz Public Library is delayed until mid-February. The reason is a noise-reduction sound-baffling system to be set up in the children’s area of the new library. The system was originally cut from the project’s budget, but was later restored. Read the story by Wallace Baine.

➤ MORE COVERAGE: Latest funding piece for downtown Santa Cruz library project ‘an enormous step forward

