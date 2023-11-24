Morning Lookout: Black Friday, Homeless Garden Project, county’s best burger & YIMBYs in state legislature

Good morning on this post-Thanksgiving end to the week! I hope you’re digesting all the turkey, non-local crab or whatever you enjoyed last night for dinner.

It’s Friday, Nov. 24 and it’s going to be a sunny day, though cool and breezy, with a high of 64F and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. A beach hazard statement goes into effect starting tonight through Saturday morning because of the threat of sneaker waves.

Well, let’s get to it!

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

Black Friday is upon us. Planning to hit the stores today? You’re not alone. Surveys suggest this holiday season is expected to be a particularly busy one, driven by online shopping and bargain-hunting consumers.

Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud has a photo essay about the workings of the Homeless Garden Project, which for more than 30 years has been helping the county’s unhoused residents earn an income through stable employment and train to reenter the workforce. A fitting subject in this season of abundance.

Assembly Speaker and Central Coast politician Robert Rivas announced a shakeup of legislative committees this week. That included elevating several aggressively pro-housing lawmakers to key posts.

And lastly, Lily Belli was floored by the response to her callouts for nominations for Santa Cruz County’s best burger. She heard repeatedly from readers about one burger in particular. Want to know which one? Read on below...

Photo of the Day

Santa Cruz Metro buses headed to UCSC. (Santa Cruz Metro)

Santa Cruz Metro recently added a dozen extended buses its service to the UC Santa Cruz campus. The transit agency currently has four 60-foot buses going to campus plans to add another six by the end of the year, along with two spare buses. The transit agency says travelers commuting to and from UCSC make up 70% of its overall ridership. More than 13,000 people take Metro buses to UCSC every day, up 30% from September 2022. Metro is working to add another 10 buses by the end of the year through a partnership with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System.

Photo Essay: The Homeless Garden Project sows the seeds of change for unhoused residents

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Homeless Garden Project in Santa Cruz County has been providing employment, training a sense of purpose to unhoused individuals for more than three decades. Through organic gardens and retail stores, the project helps trainees gain skills and experience to transition out of homelessness. The project is working to create a national model for other communities to launch similar program. Kevin Painchaud spent time with the project’s staff and unhoused trainees as part of a photo essay.

➤ COMMUNITY VOICES: We can end unsheltered houselessness quickly and cheaply — here’s our five-step plan

Seeking Santa Cruz County’s best burgers

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout’s food correspondent Lily Belli is preparing a guide to Santa Cruz County’s best burgers. She’s been inundated with suggestions. But there’s one that keeps rising to the top — the $25 burger and fries at Oswald in downtown Santa Cruz. Lily had the “difficult” task of checking it out for herself. You can read more about it in her Eaters Digest newsletter, coming to your inboxes later today. Want a sneak peek? Head this way.

➤ MORE BURGER NEWS: SC Bread Boy + French bistro = smash burgers cranked up to 11

ICYMI: Joby Aviation gets $9.8m grant to expand Marina facility, add new Central Coast jobs

Joby Aviation’s aircraft flying during their production launch on June 28, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Joby Aviation’s decision in September to choose Dayton, Ohio over Marina as the location of its largest production facility sparked anxiety along the Central Cost over the air taxi company’s future in the region. Some of those concerns were allayed last week when the California government awarded Joby $9.8 million to invest in California, including expanding its Marina manufacturing facility and its local apprenticeship program. The company has committed to investing more than $40 million in California and creating 690 new jobs by 2027. Read the story by Jessica M. Pasko.

That’s all the news on this Friday morning. Lily Belli’s latest Eaters Digest is headed to your inboxes later today. You can also sign up for it here along with all of Lookout’s other newsletters and breaking news alerts. And check us out on social media — Lookout is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Threads.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Enjoy the rest of your day and have a safe, relaxing weekend — see you back here Monday.

Tamsin McMahon

Lookout Santa Cruz