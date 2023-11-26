Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Cover of Midnight Water: A Psychedelic Memoir by Katherine Maclean
Sunday Reads: A neuroscientist on psychedelics and Santa Cruz’s downtown expansion plan

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
‘I’m doing it to know myself’: Neuroscientist Katherine MacLean on the promise of psychedelics

Psychedelic researcher Katherine Maclean speaks at TED-x about her experience with psychedelics.

Neuroscientist Katherine MacLean is set to discuss In her new book, “Midnight Water: A Psychedelic Memoir,” at the Museum of Art & History at 3 p.m. today. The memoir explores MacLean’s personal experiences with psychedelics and their potential for healing after his sister’s death. While MacLean sees psychedelics having medical and therapeutic applications, she emphasizes the importance of psychedelics’ potential for creativity and spirituality. Wallace Baine interviews MacLean for his Sunday column.

MORE COVERAGE: ‘Soft psychedelic’ ketamine use is on the rise in Santa Cruz, taking on trauma, death and ‘becoming a better me’

Santa Cruz doesn’t need taller buildings; it needs a vision for sustainable affordable housing

An aerial view from mid-October of development around Pacific Avenue and Laurel Street in downtown Santa Cruz.

Longtime Santa Cruz resident Laura Lee believes the Santa Cruz downtown expansion plan “moves us in the wrong direction.” She thinks the boom will impair views, cause traffic congestion, overwhelm public services and detract from the small-town way of life she cherishes. The expansion plan, she writes, has caused “a substantial portion of city residents” to lose confidence in city leaders: “We see them placing corporate profits above resident priorities.”. Read her op-ed here.

MORE COVERAGE: Petition to limit building height in Santa Cruz officially qualifies for March ballot

A Santa Cruz County gift guide by Zinnia’s Gift Boutique owner Dedra Bennett

Photo Essay: The Homeless Garden Project sows the seeds of change for Santa Cruz County’s unhoused residents

Steven Kohl, who is currently living at New Life, a sober living facility in Santa Cruz, smells freshly cut lemon balm.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Homeless Garden Project in Santa Cruz County has been providing employment, training, and a sense of purpose to unhoused individuals for more than three decades. Through organic gardens and retail stores, the project helps trainees gain skills and experience to transition out of homelessness. Kevin Painchaud spent time with the project’s staff and unhoused trainees for this photo essay. Read his full story here.

Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
