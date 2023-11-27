Morning Lookout: Historic levee deal, downtown housing nearly ready, Carmageddon & a rare bloom

Greetings, Lookout fam. It’s Monday, Nov. 27, and a sunny if brisk start should give way to increasing clouds with highs in the 60s — and chances of rain beginning Tuesday night and running into Thursday, per the current forecast.

Ahead of his Monday newsletter on Santa Cruz County politics and policy, Christopher Neely takes a look at the agreement made official last week to finally start rebuilding the Pajaro River levee. “This is a good sign that something will happen after years of false promises, and false starts,” Watsonville’s city manager told him.

From a changing downtown Santa Cruz, Wallace Baine checks in on some big housing developments that are on track to be welcoming renters soon. The family apartments between Cedar and Center, for example, could be occupied in February.

Alix Soliman reports on the discovery of a rare plant in the post-CZU Santa Cruz Mountains — and what the appearance of Humboldt County milkvetch says about what modern fire-suppression practices have done to plant diversity.

And this being Monday, Max Chun is here with another Carmageddon update, taking a look at bigger buses for UC Santa Cruz riders, this week’s traffic trouble spots and downtown street closures for Saturday’s holiday parade.

The headlines also include Wallace Baine on one neuroscientist’s experience with psychedelics, so let’s get to it.

Levee agreement marks a watershed moment for the people of Watsonville and Pajaro

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A federal, state and local agreement signed last week officially greenlights the construction of a new Pajaro River levee, a project the community has been waiting for since the 1950s. Local officials say the moment has been a long time coming. Here’s what Christopher Neely heard.

Rare plant spotted for first time in Santa Cruz County reveals hidden ecosystem reborn in fire

(Via Dylan Neubauer)

A hobby naturalist walking in the Santa Cruz Mountains discovered a patch of what turned out to be Humboldt County milkvetch, a rare plant that had never been spotted south of Mendocino County. Scientists believe the plant — known as a fire-follower because it often appears after a great disturbance to the landscape — actually has a far wider range than initially understood, but its seeds lay dormant here for decades until the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fire. The discovery sheds light on how forestry practices that emphasized fire suppression have reshaped the landscape, reducing the biodiversity of plant life. More here from Alix Soliman.

➤ FROM JULY: ‘We are in a new era’: A year after reopening, how far has Big Basin come — and how far does it still need to go?

(Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks)

That, friends, is what I know as Monday dawns. With more on the way, you'll want to keep it tuned to Lookout — hitting inboxes later is In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely's newsletter covering Santa Cruz County politics and policy, which you can sign up for here along with all of Lookout's other newsletters and breaking news alerts. Also coming later is our latest high school sports roundup, including a Central Coast Section football crown for Soquel High

May your post-holiday reentry be a smooth one — I’ll catch you back here Tuesday.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz