Morning Lookout: Drought-proofing local water, backlash over rally coverage, restaurant news & cannabis opinion

Local water supply is the topic for Max Chun, who reports on efforts to “drought-proof” the Mid-County Groundwater Basin, which serves more 50,000 residents of Santa Cruz, Live Oak, Soquel, Aptos and Capitola.

Local activists are seeking an apology from Good Times after the weekly newspaper published Islamophobic comments in coverage last week of a pro-Israel march in Santa Cruz, Hillary Ojeda reports. The group Palestine Solidarity Central Coast is planning a news conference and rally Wednesday.

Lily Belli brings news from Santa Cruz’s dining scene, reporting that Branciforte Plaza fixture Ristorante Italiano has closed and that downtown’s Cafe Mare will be under new ownership when December begins Friday.

And in Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section, the licensed owner of a Santa Cruz cannabis business pleads with law enforcement for more help and communication after a string of crimes targeting such businesses around the county. “As the owner of a licensed and legitimate business,” he writes, “it is frustrating to encounter so many additional hurdles to operate when compared to other businesses in Santa Cruz.”

One of Santa Cruz County’s largest water sources is ‘critically overdrafted’; fixes are on the way

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

More than 50,000 Santa Cruz County residents rely on the Mid-County Groundwater Basin, a water source the state of California has deemed “critically overdrafted” for nearly a decade. Now, two projects seek to help “drought-proof” the basin’s water supply while reckoning with a newly unpredictable climate pattern — including an effort that aims to turn recycled wastewater into water that’s safe to drink. Details here from Max Chun.

➤ FROM FEBRUARY: Preparing for ‘weather whiplash’ focus of county’s latest water resources status report

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A local group of pro-Palestinian supporters has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning outside of the Santa Cruz office of Good Times to demand the weekly paper issue an apology for an article published online on Saturday. The article, which has since been updated online, was about a pro-Israel rally Friday and included Islamophobic statements. Hillary Ojeda has more.

➤ FROM JUNE: Good Times’ sudden leadership change follows publication of controversial anonymous letter

