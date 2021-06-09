Kaiser shares details about its medical facility expansion plans in Watsonville, Scotts Valley

Kaiser Permanente, which opened its first location in Santa Cruz County four years ago, is expanding its local offerings with new facilities in Watsonville and Scotts Valley.

In a virtual presentation Wednesday, Kaiser Permanente leadership shared details and gave a tour of the expansions. First up was the recently completed Watsonville Mental Health and Wellness Center, located on Westgate Drive, which features spaces for individual and group therapy and other mental health services.

“Our growth is not only physical in nature,” said Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente San Jose and Santa Cruz County. “It’s also focused on increased access to health care services for our members.”

The Kaiser facility on Scotts Valley Drive also expands mental health offerings. (Kaiser Permanente)

Executives from the Oakland-based health care giant also provided a look at newly expanded Kaiser services in Scotts Valley, which now occupy the first and second floors of the building on Scotts Valley Drive. This facility will also feature expanded mental health services, along with physical and occupational therapy, plus retail space for eyeglasses and other optical services.

The Scotts Valley offices will continue to grow, and by the end of the year will include expanded primary care, OB-GYN and internal medicine space, as well as a larger pharmacy and laboratory.

