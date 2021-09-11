Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Firefighters walk up and down the Seacliff State Beach stairs as part of a 9/11 anniversary ceremony.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Bagpiper Kasie Talbot leads the initial accent up the stairs at Seacliff.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Firefighters hoist the American flag as part of the 9/11 anniversary ceremony at Seacliff State Beach.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Cal Fire Chief Ian Larkin looks up the long staircase at Seacliff State Beach during the 9/11 anniversary ceremony.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Firefighter Corey Drivon holds on to his helmet during a moment of silence.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A bell was rung after every name of the first responders that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Cal Fire Chief Ian Larkin makes the ascent up the staircase at Seacliff State Beach during the 9/11 anniversary ceremony.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Members of Santa Cruz Fire listen to retired Firefighter Steve Vratny honor those who died.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Retired Firefighter Steve Vratny at the 9/11 anniversary ceremony at Seacliff State Beach.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A firefighter rests after his climb at Seacliff State Beach as part of the 9/11 anniversary ceremony.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
PHOTOS: Seacliff ceremony honors 9/11 first responders

By Kevin Painchaud
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

A solemn ceremony took place on the stairs of Seacliff State Beach Saturday morning. Dozens of people showed up to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Dozens of firefighters, public safety workers and residents participated in a 9/11 ceremony at the Seacliff State Beach staircase Saturday morning – a solemn event that marked the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

The ceremony, the only publicly announced one in Santa Cruz County, involved participants climbing the 153 stairs from the beach to the parking lot near Seacliff Drive in Aptos 13 times. The combined steps – approximately 2,000 – equate to 110 floors, the height of both the North at South Towers prior to their destruction – and the loss of 3,000 lives – as part of a combined terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

“The idea is to pay respect to the heroes that gave all,” said Steve Vratny, a retired firefighter with the Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County. “The first responders that died and gave their lives so others might live.”

The morning started with the raising of the American flag between two fire engines, its enormous span overlooking the Pacific Ocean below. As the flag was raised, bagpipes were played. After the hoisting of the flag, all of those that chose to participate gathered at the bottom of the stairs.

In addition to Vratny, who coordinated the event, Central Fire Chief John Walbridge and Captain Jason Wichelmann took turns honoring those who gave their lives. They noted not only those who died as a direct result of the attacks, but who were injured or killed by inhaling the toxic smoke that surrounded the site for weeks and months.

A moment of silence, set to coincide with a 30-second broadcast from Santa Cruz Regional 911 dispatch honoring the fallen, was briefly interrupted by an emergency call.

Following this, bagpiper Kasie Tablot led the group on their initial climb up the staircase. The ones who did the full 13 sets took well over an hour to complete it.

Kevin Painchaud

Kevin Painchaud is a professional photographer. He has shot for various publications for the last 30 years. His photographs have been seen in various news sites nationwide, including ABC news, CBS news, CNN, MSNBC and more. Most recently, Kevin had been shooting for the Santa Cruz Sentinel and is still currently shooting for the magazine Growing Up In Santa Cruz. Kevin is also an Emmy nominated director/ producer and has been involved in film and TV for over 25 years.

