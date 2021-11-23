Inside Lookout: Celebrating our first birthday and moving boldly into 2022

Just a year ago, we were working around the clock to one end: Launch Lookout Santa Cruz. After a year of planning and another of building the site and company, we were ready to push the button and go live. One last glitch, befitting both our digital-native birth and the outsized powers of the new world order. Facebook questioned our very identity and wouldn’t allow any Facebook users to share Santa Cruz’s new local news company with their friends. That could have been a big problem for an unknown, brand new news site. We delayed. We petitioned. We emailed and Slacked. Finally, five hours later, we became real.

That was then, the deep Covid late fall of 2020.

Now, one year later, we have little time to recall those birth pangs, the utter unbelievability of launching a new Santa Cruz news company in that chaotic time.

Let me give you a sense of how we approach our first birthday. We’ll blow out a few candles, but far fewer than the number of original stories we’ve published in our first year: more than 1,400 and counting. Many of them covered local topics, issues and people you could not have read about anywhere else. Many showed faces that usually aren’t seen in the press; many raised voices that otherwise would have been unheard.

Approaching this year-end, which is unlike any one in memory, we’ll soon launch our “Looking Back, Looking Forward” year-end series. We’ll look at the highs and lows, the big stories, topics and themes of this extraordinary year that is almost gone. We’ll revisit some of the “21 for ‘21” people we profiled a year ago, to see how 2021 has played out for them.

Marking this unprecedented year, we’ll highlight “Unsung Santa Cruz”, the little-known people who stared down some of the worst crises we’ve seen and helped pull the rest of us through. People in the hospitals, nursing homes, schools, grocery stories, government and more. Nominations have been pouring in this week, and you’ve still got time to submit yours to news@lookoutlocal.com. Just tell us briefly who you are nominating and why.

What’s To Come

We’ve got lots in planning for 2022. A sneak peek or two:

You’ve told us how much you like Lily Belli’s food coverage. It satisfies a long-time Santa Cruz craving, and has arrived at a perfect time as food resumes its more normal, farm-to-our-tables rhythm — a prized component of county culture. I’d read Lily’s work for much of the last decade at Good Times, and we are so happy she’s become a Lookouter. Soon, we’ll launch her weekly newsletter, to join her weekly Eater’s Digest must-read columns.

Places is our new home for all things housing, affordability and real estate, with correspondent Grace Stetson heading up that coverage. Soon, we’ll offer a new set of area guides. Everyone here knows how much Ben Lomond differs from Seabright and the Westside from Watsonville. What makes each of our places distinctive?

In the year ahead, we’ll focus both on the new Santa Cruz — one of the fast-emerging questions is “What Is The Next Santa Cruz?” — and old Santa Cruz, some of the cultural landmarks that may be slipping away. Wallace Baine, of course, is skilled at seeing both, and his columns increasingly explore those questions. If you missed it, check out his recent column, “The Nickelodeon is a local treasure trapped in limbo” . Binging on “Squid Game,” “White Lotus” or the “Great British Baking Show” can be fun, but only-in-Santa-Cruz hometown movie theaters offer unique pleasures.



Our Growing Roster of Partners

The Bigger Picture

Many of you understand the increasingly fragile nature of local news across America. It’s an old story -— more than a decade in the making — and it is getting worse. PBS’ NewsHour recently ran a seven-minute segment on the Sentinel’s owner, Alden Global Capital. Just yesterday, Alden announced its intent to take over yet another newspaper chain. That move in and of itself would threaten 200 more newsrooms across the country. Alden’s appetite for buying — and mercilessly cutting — apparently knows no bounds. The national accounts of Alden’s local press devastation — “A Secretive Hedge Fund Is Gutting Newsrooms” — though haven’t slowed down its buying pace. Unfortunately, the national coverage focused on The Problem, not real-world solutions.

Lookout Santa Cruz is part of that solution, and we’ve got company. Just a month ago, several of us ventured to Denver (first business trip since 2019) to meet with other mission-dedicated digital news startups. Check them out: The Daily Memphian. Colorado Sun. Long Beach Post. You’ll see lots of local news done by fairly paid local journalists — and the determination to make these self-sustaining within a year or two.You’ll see lots of local news done by fairly paid local journalists — and the determination to make these self-sustaining within a year or two.We are all on track, with others in the offing.

Communities must have strong, fair local news institutions as we navigate the ‘20s together; your support is making Lookout that force for good here.

Know that Lookout — and your support of it — is highly meaningful as we approach uncertain winds ahead. As we enter 2022, we’ll talk more about the challenges and emerging triumphs of local news revival, and your place in that quest. We believe that a Santa Cruz model will help lead the way.

Ken Doctor

CEO & Founder