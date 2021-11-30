Seven Santa Cruz County nonprofits you need to hear from this giving season

December is a big month for generosity. Whether it’s holiday spirit or tax deductions that move us, more than a third of Americans make a third of their donations to nonprofits and charities in the final month of the year.

For nonprofits, the month is even more important since a quarter of all nonprofits report that they raise half of their annual donations during the holidays. In Santa Cruz, we support a large not-for-profit sector -- more than 500 nonprofits operate within the County. For them, this is a make-or-break time of year.

Here at Lookout, civic giveback has been a part of our mission since the beginning. Through our Civic Partnership program, we donate 10% of your Lookout membership cost to the nonprofit of your choice. That means that within the first year of our life, we have donated more than $8,000 back into our community.

Now, in our new Accelerate program, we want to help jump-start your annual giving by shining a spotlight on some of our partners.

Click each story below to learn what these local nonprofits are doing, the impact they’ve made in the last year and how you can support them. We hope you’ll consider supporting them as you support us. Many have matching donations during this time meaning for every dollar donated you can double your impact. Check them out below and see all our Civic Groups listed here:

Accelerate is a paid Marketing Partner program of Lookout. For information on how to participate, contact Ashley Holmes, director of sales and marketing at ashley@lookoutlocal.com.