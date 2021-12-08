Sky, sun, and fun at this desirable Santa Cruz home

Located on a sunny corner and situated just blocks from West Cliff, Steamer Lane, Lighthouse Field, Cowell’s Beach and more, this property sits on a 6,621 sq. ft. lot.

Inside this fixer upper, you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 baths as well as a large living room, dining and kitchen area.

The living room opens up into the roomy backyard. You will also love the two- car attached garage for all your beach toys!

This home is just waiting for your vision to fulfill its potential. Opportunity is knocking, I hope you don’t miss it! Co-Listed by Anne Lipman and Celeste Faraola Perie - give them a call today at 831-425-1515!

Why Schooner Realty?

We recently relocated to Santa Cruz from Massachusetts and asked Celeste Faraola Perie of Schooner Realty to help us find a new home. Celeste was the best! She understood our needs, kept in constant touch with us with new listings as they developed, and helped us understand the “big picture” around each option. — Javier Balloffet and Julie Graessle of Capitola, CA

“Celeste was easy to communicate with and available to us whenever we needed to talk. When we found our new townhome, she helped us prepare our offer and facilitated our successful negotiation on the very same day we first saw the property. She worked with us, the seller’s agent, and the Title Company to help us get from offer to closing in just ten days! We recommend her services without reservation.”

Interested in selling your home? Celeste Faraola Perie, Owner - Schooner Realty Decades of Experience



Schooner delivers high service property management to protect your real estate investments. Let me help you safely navigate this highly nuanced market, whether you are buying or selling a home, investment property, or weekend getaway!



Licensed Realtor® since 1991

Real Estate Broker since 2010

Owner of Schooner Realty since 2014



celeste@faraola.com

(831) 239-4646

