A shocked Hollywood reacts to the death of Bob Saget: ‘I am broken. I am gutted.’

Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian and actor who became “America’s Dad” with his appearances on the sitcom “Full House” and the clip-compilation show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in the 1990s, was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed on social media.

The news came as a shock to Saget’s colleagues in the world of entertainment: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” wrote Saget’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Comedian Randy Rainbow, who called Saget “the kindest, sweetest soul,” said on Twitter that he and Saget were planning a duet together. Longtime friend Gilbert Gottfried posted a smiling selfie of himself and Saget and said that he and the actor “stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh” just days before his death.

Many fans paid tribute to Saget’s warm turn as Danny Tanner on the popular “TGIF” sitcom “Full House” (1987-1995) and its Netflix revival, “Fuller House” (2016-2020). A widower and father of four who invites his brother-in-law (Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier) to move in to help with the child care, Tanner became an Ozzie Nelson or Ward Cleaver for the millennial generation. Saget further solidified his beloved status with ‘90s kids through his avuncular presence on “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” where he played emcee to a reel of viewer-submitted bloopers from 1989 to 1997.

His skill for the family sitcom’s emotional register went beyond “Full House”: Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s daughter on the short-lived “Full House” follow-up “Raising Dad” in 2001 and 2002, wrote on Instagram that his “America’s Dad” moniker wasn’t just an act. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful,” she said. “He talked about his kids constantly.”

Others remembered Saget as the foul-mouthed stand-up who delivered perhaps the definitive version of the titular blue joke in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats.” “It’s brilliant and not for the faint of heart,” wrote Jane Lynch. Sounding a similar note, “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg remembered both Saget’s “huge heart” and his “abject lunacy.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Whatever their memories of his work, though, nearly all singled out Saget as one of the nicest people in a notoriously tough business. “Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny,” wrote legendary writer/producer Norman Lear. “And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.”

As another of his TV daughters, Candace Cameron Bure, wrote of Saget, “Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.