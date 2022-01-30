Super Bowl LVI won’t involve the 49ers, but here’s everything you need to know about a Rams-Bengals showdown

The 49ers’ hopes of a Super Bowl XXIII rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals weren’t meant to be.

The Rams hung in there against their NorCal rivals in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and ultimately broke the six-game San Francisco domination jinx in grand fashion, ensuring their rivals wouldn’t be dancing on their home turf at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI two weeks from now.

Super Bowl LVI (56) will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Inglewood between the Rams and Bengals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.



Home sweet home?

For the second consecutive season, a team will be hosting a Super Bowl matchup in their home stadium — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last year on home turf.

The Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl following their 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. It marks the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season, when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium to reach their first Super Bowl since the 2018 season. The Rams’ victory ended their six-game losing streak to the rival 49ers. The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals and the Buccaneers before Sunday’s NFC title triumph.

What channel will the Super Bowl be on?

The game will be broadcast by NBC and Telemundo (Español).

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI can be streamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How can I listen to the Super Bowl?

You can listen to the Super Bowl on the following providers:

Westwood One radio (AM 570 in Los Angeles)

How can I purchase Super Bowl tickets?

Super Bowl tickets are available through the following vendors:

Who will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Recording artists Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar are scheduled to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show. It marks the first time the five prolific artists have performed together and it will be the third Super Bowl halftime show produced in part by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The NFL has yet to announce who will sing the national anthem before the game.

Will fans be allowed to attend the game?

A view of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which will play host to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. (Sam Farmer / Los Angeles Times)

A full-capacity crowd of 70,240 fans are expected to attend the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Under Los Angeles County’s coronavirus health and safety guidelines, all fans in attendance must be vaccinated. Fans attending the game will be required to wear masks and will be given KN95 masks.

Latest game odds

The latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LVI:

What are the overtime rules for NFL playoff games?

The NFL’s current postseason overtime rules were implemented in 2010 and are under renewed scrutiny after the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23. Of the 11 playoff games that have gone to overtime under the current rules, 10 have been won by the team that got the ball first. Here’s a rundown of the rules:

A coin flip determines which team receives the opening kickoff of overtime

Teams play 15-minute periods until there’s a winner.

A touchdown or safety on the first possession wins the game.

If the score is tied after each team’s first possession, either because neither scored or each kicked a field goal, the next score (touchdown, field goal or safety) will win the game.

There are no coach challenges with all reviews being initiated by the replay official.

Who is the referee for Super Bowl LVI?

Ronald Torbert, an NFL official since 2010, has been named the referee for Super Bowl LVI. His crew is set to include Bryan Neale (umpire), Derick Bowers (down judge), Carl Johnson (line judge), Rick Patterson (field judge), Keith Washington (side judge), Scott Halverson (back judge) and Roddy Ames (replay official).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.