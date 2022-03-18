Student Lookout: Spring break, beach recs and great deals

Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout. If you’re a Seahawk, then you might have had to deal with only some midterms; if you’re a Banana Slug, then you’ve officially made it through finals week! Which reminds me, having finals week during the same week as the “spring forward” daylight savings seems cruel and unusual. Regardless, you survived (maybe) and you’re about to dive head-first into spring break!

If you are a student and haven’t signed up for your FREE Lookout Membership yet, enter your phone number below to register. Not only will you get unlimited access to all of Lookout, but you’ll also receive Student Lookout text alerts every Friday with exclusive deals, local recommendations, puzzles and more. So what are you waiting for?

Please don’t hesitate to send us your own recommendations for the chance to get a free Lookout T-shirt — or just because you want your fellow students to enjoy their time here in Santa Cruz as much as they can. So let’s begin, shall we?

Deals Download

Anyone hungry for some Santa Cruz Discounts?

Explore — Seymour Marine Discovery Center free admission: Open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. UCSC students get free admission with a valid ID. Learn about our beautiful ocean and look at some really cool jellyfish. You might even get to pet a shark! Check out more information here.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. UCSC students get free admission with a valid ID. Learn about our beautiful ocean and look at some really cool jellyfish. You might even get to pet a shark! Eat — 10% off at burger.: Open daily 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., at its Santa Cruz and Aptos locations. With 10% off for students, you can dive into crazy burger combinations and delicious milkshakes. More here about burger.

Open daily 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., at its Santa Cruz and Aptos locations. With 10% off for students, you can dive into crazy burger combinations and delicious milkshakes. Dance — Motion Pacific Dance discounted class pass: Current Cabrillo and UCSC students with ID may purchase an unlimited number of 10-class passes at $90 each. This is $9 per class instead of Motion Pacific’s normal $16 per class. Whether you’re a seasoned ballet or hip-hop star or just looking for some great introductory classes, get your dance on at Motion Pacific. Check out the class schedule here.



What’s the best student deal you’ve found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com.

CineLux Theatres: Today through Thursday, March 24, catch the year’s hottest movies on the big screen with BUY ONE GET ONE movie tickets at CineLux Cafe and Lounge in Scotts Valley or Capitola. Just show your student ID and that you’re subscribed to Student Lookout text messages at the box office to redeem!

➤ Want to share these deals with your friends? Have them sign up for Student Lookout texts with this link.



Eats on a Budget

If you’re in the mood for a breakfast burrito, then look no further.

The Point Market & Cafe has an extensive menu at its locations on East Cliff Drive and near the roundabout by Depot Park just down the street from the Santa Cruz Wharf.

The unassuming mini-marts boast many variations of breakfast burritos, regular burritos and breakfast plates, with much more to offer including simple snacks, grab-and-go food and, most notably, an impressive hot sauce selection. You can opt for the large burritos for an extra few bucks, but believe me, the small will suffice.

If you love food, please check out the great work from our own Lily Belli , human encyclopedia for all of your Santa Cruz-specific culinary needs. This week, she talked to a local farmer and his drive to produce sustainable meat . So all you carnivores out there should take note and keep an eye out for his products!

Inside Santa Cruz: 6 Top Beaches to Visit Recommended by local student and intern Aidan Warzecha-Watson

Capitola Village and beach. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For students who have decided to stay in town and soak up some rays this spring break, there are many great beaches you may want to visit in and around Santa Cruz. Whether you’re looking to destress in the sand after finals or play a little beach volleyball with your friends, here are our top picks for where to go to for your beach needs:

Busy, popular & lots of activities — Main Beach , 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.: In front of the Boardwalk and Dream Inn, Main Beach is popular for those looking to soak up some rays. With volleyball nets available for public use, this beach tends to become crowded on warm weekends. Be warned: Check the water quality before taking a dip, as the area is known to get poor water ratings. Butterflies, calming & on West Cliff — Natural Bridges State Beach , 8 a.m. - sunset: Sitting at the northern end of West Cliff Drive is a small beach, ideal for sunbathing and named for and popularized by its famous rock bridge formation. If you time it right, Natural Bridges has access to beautiful tidepools at water’s edge (just never turn your back on the ocean!) and a butterfly walking path in the trees. Scenic & off the beaten path — Four Mile Beach , 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Four Mile is accordingly located 4 miles north of Santa Cruz. It is the largest beach in Wilder Ranch State Park and boasts a rugged, undisturbed beauty, with some swells for those looking to incorporate surfing into their beach day. Bonfires, bodysurfing & lounging — Twin Lakes State Beach , 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Twin Lakes, including its subset beaches, Seabright Beach and Blacks Beach, is a great place to stretch out and enjoy the sand. Blacks offers some small swells for bodysurfing or boogieboarding, and Seabright offers views from the jetty of Walton Lighthouse and boats coming or going at Santa Cruz Harbor. If you choose to stay late, be sure to bring some wood and s’mores to take advantage of the fire rings dispersed along the shore. Picturesque, urban & swimming — Capitola Beach , 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.: This idyllic beach is located in a small cove, creating small, gentle waves. The beach is perfect for lounging about and is surrounded by picturesque Capitola Village, offering tasty restaurants and fun shops. Camping, picnic & hiking — Sunset State Beach , 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.: Sunset State Beach is a beautiful beach located at the western end of Watsonville. It’s popular for its picnic and barbecue areas as well as its campgrounds. This beach is perfect for anyone looking to do a quick hike, picnic in the sand or an overnight near the waves!

Did we miss your favorite beach spot? Shoot me a text and let me know.

Puzzle Center Try out this week’s Crossword Puzzle, Surfing in Santa Cruz

This puzzle was created by Aidan Warzecha-Watson, Community & Commerce Intern

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are this week’s events we think students need to know about:

1. Humble Sea’s Fifth Anniversary, Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For the 21-and-over crowd: The small but popular brewpub on the Westside is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Along with its typically stellar draft options, there will be special-edition beers and the chance to get early access to certain anniversary releases if you sign up for the Kooks Club or are already a member. But even if you’re not part of this exclusive group, the party is on and the brews rarely disappoint.

2. Old World Festival at Greater Purpose, Saturday, March 19, 4-8 p.m.

Hear ye, hear ye! Greater Purpose Brewing Company is hosting a fantasy-themed old world faire at its East Cliff spot. Come for an event filled with live music, local art, and of course plenty of brews and nonalcoholic beverages. Entry is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged. Get in theme and have fun!

3. Downtown Santa Cruz Makers Market, Sunday, March 20, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If you didn’t already know, the farmers markets aren’t the only outdoor markets in town. The makers market, held every third Sunday of the month, features crafts, art and locally sourced ingredients. You can find items from clothing to jewelry, and everything is produced by local, independent artisans. Shopping locally is always important, especially as COVID appears to be calming down.

4. World Water Day Event, Tuesday, March 22, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Those staying in town for spring break and looking for a volunteering opportunity can join a beach cleanup and nonprofit fair hosted by Gravity Water and the Surfrider Foundation on Main Beach. Afterward, participants can head to the Tannery on River Street for the post-cleanup gathering, which will include live music, short films, food and drinks, including libations from Shanty Shack Brewing.

➤ Want more? If you’re still looking for more great things to do, you can find a link to this week’s Best Bets roundup here .

➤ More local jobs: Browse more open positions on the Lookout Job Board.

Game Time - College Athletics

UC Santa Cruz: Student-athletes will be staying busy over spring break. The men’s volleyball and tennis teams, along with the women’s tennis and golf teams, will be playing in tournaments during the end of the week. Be sure to check out any livestreams here . Just click the date of the event and select the livestream option.

In other news, senior Abby McPhillips finished 10th in the high jump at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. The women’s golf team, meanwhile, finished seventh in the Westbrook at the Lakes Invite in Arizona. Congrats to all!

Cabrillo College: Cabrillo kicks off spring break athletics Friday. The beach volleyball team faces off against two teams the same day, while the women’s tennis team hopes to shake a five-match losing streak when it begins a string of three home contests. Baseball and softball are also taking to their respective diamonds — after a dominating home win Tuesday, the softball team has two games on the road and two at home during the break; the baseball team looks to build on a five-game win streak as it heads into conference play with four more games over the break. Be sure to check out times and other event details here .

One last thing …

Did you know? About 10-12 million years ago, what is now Santa Cruz was underwater. This has allowed many to find fossils farther away from the sea than one might expect — including scientist Giancarlo Thomae, who discovered a rare megalodon tooth, which could be more than 10 million years old, in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

That’s it from me this week. Thanks for reading and have a great spring break!

— Max

If you have recommendations on places we should feature next week, send them over and we’ll send you a free Lookout T-shirt. Email your ideas to student@lookoutlocal.com.