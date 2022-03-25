Student Lookout: BOGO pizza, ice cream spots, and how Jack O’Neill lost his eye

Hey y’all, back again with more deals, events and news. I’m sure you’re all currently experiencing one of the five stages of grief over the impending conclusion of your spring break, but consider this edition of Student Lookout a guide to ease your way back into classes.

If you are a student and haven’t signed up for your FREE Lookout Membership yet, enter your phone number below to register. Not only will you get unlimited access to all of Lookout, but you’ll also receive Student Lookout text alerts every Friday with exclusive deals, local recommendations, puzzles and more. So what are you waiting for?

As always, please send us your own recommendations for the chance to get a free Lookout T-shirt — or just because you know of great events and are, in fact, cooler than me. Let’s get started!

Deals Download

Anyone hungry for some Santa Cruz Discounts?

Buy some groceries at Safeway: 5% student discount

5% student discount Get a haircut at Kinship Hair Co. or Thrifty Cuts: 10% off with valid ID

10% off with valid ID Have a drink (21 and over) at Kianti’s: Buy-one-get-one-free signature cocktail with the purchase of any entree

What’s the best student deal you’ve found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com.

Woodstock’s Pizza: Through Thursday, March 31, stop by Woodstock’s Santa Cruz for buy-one-get-one-FREE pizza slices. Mention the code BOGOSL at the register and show that you’re subscribed to Student Lookout text messages to redeem.

➤ Want to share these deals with your friends? Have them sign up for Student Lookout texts with this link.



Eats on a Budget

If you’re in the mood for a classic burger-and-fries combo, Jack’s Hamburgers downtown on Lincoln Street has you covered. The locally owned joint with a big hamburger sculpture jutting out of the corner of its roof has been serving up a variety of burgers and other sandwiches for years, and never disappoints. Psst, vegans: Jack’s Beyond Burger is among the most affordable that you can find — yes, even cheaper than an Impossible Whopper and likely better, too (I have never eaten an Impossible Whopper, FWIW).

If you, too, are a food enthusiast, be sure to check out the great work from our local food expert, Lily Belli . This week she interviews acclaimed Santa Cruz cookbook author Andrea Nguyen, who gives her tips on using local veggies, cookbook how-tos and where to find the best Asian produce right here on this side of the hill. Read this Q & A here.

Inside Santa Cruz: Four Santa Cruz Ice Cream Spots to Try

Recommended by local student and Lookout intern Aidan Warzecha-Watson

Penny Ice Creamery goodness at the downtown Santa Cruz farmers market. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz has some of the best and most unique ice cream from local creameries. Here are our picks to try ... maybe this weekend?

Classic & affordable, with lots of variety: Marianne’s Ice Cream

Marianne’s Ice Cream is a local shop that opened in 1947. Its ice cream is exceptional and revered by the locals. Boasting 105 flavors, Marianne’s is guaranteed to have something for everyone.

Locations & hours: 1020 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; 218 State Park Dr. in Seacliff, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Farm-to-table style & very Instagrammable: The Penny Ice Creamery

The Penny Ice Creamery is known for its artisanal, made-from-scratch ice cream. Penny works with local farmers and food artisans to create unique flavors for its ever-changing menu.

Locations & hours: 913 Cedar St. in Santa Cruz, noon - 11 p.m.; 820 41st Ave. in Pleasure Point, noon - 10 p.m.; 141 Aptos Village Way in Aptos, noon - 9 p.m.; 262 Mount Hermon Rd. in Scotts Valley, noon - 10 p.m.

Artisanal flavor with laid-back vibes: Mission Hill Coffee & Creamery

Mission Hill Coffee & Creamery is the brainchild of Dave Kumec, a great artisan ice cream maker. This is a must-visit spot, plus it offers a 10% discount for students!

Location & hours: 1101B Pacific Ave. in Santa Cruz, noon - 9 p.m.

Family-run with homemade ice-cream: Michoacán A Pedir De Boca

This is a wonderful family-run Mexican ice cream shop in downtown Watsonville. With a large menu, it’s hard to decide what to order. Try out its homemade rocky road ice cream that has fluffy marshmallows, almonds and brownie pieces, or the Chocolate de Abuelita Milkshake if you are on the go.

Location & hours: 1862 Main St. in Watsonville, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Did we miss your favorite ice cream spot? Shoot me a text and let me know.

Puzzle Center As you are heading back to classes on Monday, try out this college-themed word search.

See how fast you can complete the puzzle!

This puzzle was created by Aidan Warzecha-Watson, Community & Commerce Intern

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are this week’s events we think students need to know about:

Downtown Santa Cruz Beer March , Saturday, March 26, 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Join fellow beer enthusiasts for the annual beer march sprawling across downtown. Visit 11 different businesses all highlighting some of the best local brews. While food is not included in the price of a ticket, the establishments that you visit will be serving their fare as per usual. Check in starts at 12:30 p.m. at 1130 Pacific Ave., where you’ll receive a wristband and drink tokens.

Del Mar Theatre midnight movie: “Akira,” Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, 11:55 p.m. - 2 a.m.: The 1988 anime film “Akira,” one of the greatest animated movies of modern cinema, was groundbreaking for its time and continues to impress to this day. Set in a dystopian, cyberpunk-style 2019 in the aftermath of a third world war, the film follows Shotaro and his friend Tetsuo, who acquires telekinetic abilities after a motorcycle accident. Strange and enthralling in equal measure, “Akira” uses anti-imperialist themes and collective trauma to convey a powerful message about the corruption of power. Don’t miss the film while it’s on the big screen.

Pet Shop Santa Cruz’s reptile event , Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Any animal enthusiast should make a bit of time to check out Pet Shop Santa Cruz’s reptile event this weekend. Explore the variety of reptiles and amphibians the shop has in store and even get discount pricing on a new pet if you’re so inclined. Stop by if you’re in the Seabright neighborhood. The event is great for people of all ages. As a White’s tree frog owner, I can confirm that these little creatures are wonderful pets!

➤ Want more? If you’re still looking for more great things to do, you can find a link to this week’s Best Bets roundup here .

➤ More local jobs: Browse more open positions on the Lookout Job Board.

Game Time - College Athletics

UC Santa Cruz: Last week, junior forward Kaylee Murphy was named second-team All-West Region by D3Hoops . She led the women’s basketball team in blocks, assists and rebounds, setting the school career record for rebounds. She is also the first woman in UCSC history with 800 career points and 800 career rebounds. Congrats to Kaylee!

This weekend, the women’s golf team will be playing at the UCSC Spring Invite in Pacific Grove. Meanwhile, the women’s tennis team will be taking on Occidental College in Los Angeles, and the men’s volleyball team will be heading to Chicago for a Saturday doubleheader. Livestreams are available here .

Cabrillo College: March madness continues for Cabrillo’s baseball team. Led by coach Bob Kittle, the Seahawks face off against Ohlone College on Saturday, March 26. The CCCAA Coast Conference Coast-South division schedule continues with the Seahawks 6-2 in league play and the pitching staff ranked 13th in the state in ERA at 3.90. Check out the rest of the baseball schedule here and follow the team’s journey on Instagram @cabrillo_bsb.

One last thing …

Did you know? There’s a lot of surfing equipment history in Santa Cruz. Jack O’Neill moved his company, O’Neill Wetsuits, to Santa Cruz in the 1950s, where it has remained to this day. O’Neill is credited with creating the modern wetsuit and his son Pat is credited with creating the leash for surfboards. The invention of the leash would eventually lead to Jack O’Neill losing an eye and donning his famous eyepatch after a surfboard snapped while he was testing a leash prototype.

…and that’s a wrap! Good luck in your first week back in school. Hang in there: Summer is well on its way.

— Max

If you have recommendations on places we should feature next week, send them over and we’ll send you a free Lookout T-shirt. Email your ideas to student@lookoutlocal.com.