Student Lookout: Free pizza slices, unique Santa Cruz spots & what to do this weekend

Happy Friday, everyone. I don’t know about you, but to me, it felt like we took a leap in time to the summer this week with the consistent sunshine and 70-to 80-degree temperatures. It’s only a matter of time before the annual influx of summer visitors officially marks the season’s arrival, so it’s about time to get on that bike and weave your way around traffic!

If you are a student and haven’t signed up for your FREE Lookout Membership yet, enter your phone number below to register. Not only will you get unlimited access to all of Lookout, but you’ll also receive Student Lookout text alerts every Friday with exclusive deals, local recommendations, puzzles and more. So what are you waiting for?

Let’s proceed, shall we?

Deals Download

Anyone hungry for some Santa Cruz Discounts?

Comicopolis , 10% discount with student ID: Explore Comicopolis’ thoughtfully curated selection of engaging comics, fun games, delightful graphic novels and more in its downtown Santa Cruz location.

, Explore Comicopolis’ thoughtfully curated selection of engaging comics, fun games, delightful graphic novels and more in its downtown Santa Cruz location. Del Mar Theatre , $9 tickets with a valid ID Monday through Wednesday and $7 tickets on Tuesday: Check out this historic downtown Santa Cruz theater and the fun films being shown this week, including Best Picture winner “CODA,” “The Batman,” and “You Won’t be Alone.”

, Check out this historic downtown Santa Cruz theater and the fun films being shown this week, including Best Picture winner “CODA,” “The Batman,” and “You Won’t be Alone.” Ike’s Sandwiches , Weekdays 3-5 p.m. half off prices for students: Stop by to enjoy Ike’s selection of over 800 mouthwatering sandwiches. Sure to have something for everyone.

What’s the best student deal you’ve found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com.

Woodstock’s Pizza: Through Thursday, April 14, stop by Woodstock’s Santa Cruz for a FREE pizza slice. Mention the code FREESLICE at the register and show that you’re subscribed to Student Lookout text messages to redeem.

➤ Want to share these deals with your friends? Have them sign up for Student Lookout texts with this link.



Eats on a Budget

Looking for something fresh and affordable? Head over to

Charlie Hong Kong

in Midtown for some quick eats like soups, noodle and rice bowls, and curries — almost all of which are under $10. As an Asian fusion restaurant, there are multiple influences within each menu item. However, the mix of Southeast Asian flavors with lots of vegan and vegetarian options makes for a satisfying meal for just about anyone.

If you, too, love good food, be sure to check out the great work from our local food expert, Lily Belli . Last week, she ruminated on the availability of mocktails — or lack thereof — at Santa Cruz bars and restaurants, and highlighted some of the places in town that have stepped up their game to include more interesting options for those who don’t drink.

Inside Santa Cruz: Four Unique Santa Cruz spots

Recommended by local student and Lookout intern Aidan Warzecha-Watson

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Arguably one of the best parts of Santa Cruz is how unique it is. While there are things that are traditional and could be found in many other cities, here are some off-the-beaten-path things to do in Santa Cruz.

MeloMelo Kava Bar , 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.: This downtown bar doesn’t serve alcohol. Instead, it opts for a South Pacific beverage made from kava root. Kava has been traditionally used for ceremonial, recreational and medicinal purposes. MeloMelo combines this traditional drink with a fun, modern, upbeat setting. Roxa Hammock Cafe , 11 a.m - 10 p.m.: As the name suggests, Roxa is the nation’s first cafe to offer the ability to kick back and relax in a hammock. It serves delicious acaí bowls, as well as nonalcoholic elixirs infused with substances the cafe claims enhance your quality of life and wellness. Bigfoot Discovery Museum , Friday through Monday, 1-5 p.m.: Anyone interested in expanding their knowledge on sasquatches should look no further than the Bigfoot Discovery Museum. Located in Felton, the museum combines local bigfoot sightings with local history and includes a detailed exhibit on the Patterson-Gimlin film. For more information, check out a recent Q&A from Max Chun. Cement Ship , sunrise to sunset: The SS Palo Alto, nicknamed the Cement Ship, has a lot of unique history. The ship was originally a tanker built near the end of World War I. The war ended before the tanker could be used, and it was intentionally grounded. The Palo Alto was then used as an entertainment ship, including a dance floor and swimming pool, at the end of the pier in Seacliff until the company that owned her went bankrupt during the Great Depression. The ship was briefly used as a fishing pier but has since deteriorated and is no longer considered safe for public use. The Cement Ship is still a fun sight to see, both from the beach and from the pier.

Did we miss your favorite unique Santa Cruz spot? Shoot me a text and let me know.

Puzzle Center

Try out this week’s sports-themed crossword puzzle.

This puzzle was created by Aidan Warzecha-Watson, Community & Commerce Intern

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are this week’s events we think students need to know about:

Del Mar Theatre Midnight Movie – “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” , Friday and Saturday, 11:55 p.m.: This week’s midnight movie features one of the most beloved franchises of recent memory. Relive the excitement that came with the first movie’s release on Friday or Saturday at the Del Mar. The books and movies are still widely watched and loved today, as many of you probably know. If you’ve never seen the film on the big screen, now’s your chance! Downtown Santa Cruz Antique Faire , Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.: If you’re up for some thrifting/vintage shopping, I’ve got the event for you. Sunday on Lincoln Street, the Santa Cruz Antique Faire will be setting up shop. Every second Sunday, the fair offers a large variety of vintage clothing, collectible art and of course antiques. Spend a morning or afternoon browsing vintage and antique goods this weekend. West Cliff Outdoor Market 2022 , Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. : Join the monthly outdoor market on West Cliff Drive this weekend. It features local artists, artisans and food trucks as you take in the sights and sounds of Steamer Lane and all of the usual beachside activities found on a beautiful weekend. With summer right around the corner, keep this on your radar for the coming months.

➤ Want more? If you’re still looking for great things to do, check out Wallace Baine’s Weekender here .

Organizer at COPA (Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action)

Guest Service Host at Cinelux Capitola or Scotts Valley

Program Assistant at Positive Discipline Community Resources

Rider Operator at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

➤ More local jobs: Browse more open positions on the Lookout Job Board.

Game Time - College Athletics

UC Santa Cruz: The men’s volleyball team finished its road trip strong last weekend with a sweep of Pennsylvania’s Misericordia University and a 3-1 victory over Randolph-Macon College on its Virginia campus.

Meanwhile, the track and field team broke five school records at the Mike Fanelli Classic in San Francisco. The team looks to stay hot at events in Turlock and Hayward this weekend.

Cabrillo College: After a resounding 19-5 home victory over De Anza on Thursday, the baseball team visits those same Mountain Lions on Saturday in Cupertino. And after a pair of wins last Friday, the beach volleyball team aims to continue its streak with two matches this Friday.

The softball team posted two shutout wins last week only to suffer two close losses earlier this week. A doubleheader Friday against visiting Yuba gives the Seahawks a chance to regain the momentum.

One last thing …

Did you know? Opening in 1907, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is California’s oldest amusement park. The Boardwalk’s oldest ride that’s still operational is the Looff Carousel, which dates to 1911. Also popular is the 1924 Giant Dipper, one of the oldest roller coasters still operating today and, like the Looff Carousel, a national historic landmark.

(Via Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk)

… and that marks an end to Student Lookout this week. Kick back, relax, and enjoy your weekend.

— Max

If you have recommendations on places we should feature next week, send them over and we’ll send you a free Lookout T-shirt. Email your ideas to student@lookoutlocal.com.