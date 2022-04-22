Student Lookout: Record Store Day, top study spots and a free month of Spotify

Hello and happy Friday, everybody.

For those who celebrated, I sincerely hope your 4/20 was a fun, chill experience with friends and other observers with whom you might have crossed paths. If you’re not a cannabis connoisseur, I hope you stocked up at Ferrell’s before the hordes of munchies-afflicted adolescents stormed the place like the undead on judgment day.

Also, in case you missed it ⬇️

That’s right. In typical understated fashion, Kendrick Lamar cryptically announced his next album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” by responding to this fan’s tweet, letting everyone know he’s not done yet.

After five years of near radio silence, I was half-expecting to see an “Unsolved Mysteries”-style documentary featuring him in the near future, but it looks like that’s far from the truth. Rap/hip-hop fans, mark your calendars for May 13!

If you are a student and haven’t signed up for your FREE Lookout Membership yet, enter your phone number below to register. Not only will you get unlimited access to all of Lookout, but you’ll also receive Student Lookout text alerts every Friday with exclusive deals, local recommendations, puzzles and more. So what are you waiting for?

Now, on to the rest …

Deals Download

Anyone hungry for some Santa Cruz Student Discounts?

Get a piercing. Amory Body Arts : 10% off any singular piercing with the purchase of jewelry; limited to a $300 ticket and valid with student ID.



10% off any singular piercing with the purchase of jewelry; limited to a $300 ticket and valid with student ID. Play some games. Level Up Video Games : 10% off used games.



10% off used games. Order some food. Burger : 10% off whole order for students.

What’s the best student deal you’ve found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com.

Now that we are in the midst of festival season, it’s time to upgrade to Spotify Premium. Students now get their first month of Spotify Premium for FREE. Redeem the deal here: www.spotify.com/us/student/

➤ Want to share these deals with your friends? Have them sign up for Student Lookout texts with this link.



Eats on a budget

Craving a tasty, savory breakfast for a low price? Head to Zachary’s on lower Pacific Avenue, right next to Subway and among a few smoke shops. This breakfast staple has been serving up substantial portions in Santa Cruz since 1985. The basic breakfast with eggs, home fries, toast and your choice of meat is a classic, as is the corned beef hash — and to top it off, they’re great hangover remedies.

There are veggie options and sweet options, too, for those looking for something different. Many of the menu items have smaller sizes as well, meaning you can get those for cheaper and still get a lot of food. Bring your friends and split the bill to pay in the neighborhood of $10-$15 each.

If you consider yourself a foodie, check out the great work from our local food expert, Lily Belli . In this week’s edition of her newsletter , she breaks the news of Goodles, a Santa Cruz-based boxed mac and cheese brand, making its way onto store shelves for the first time. Find the brand at Target.

Inside Santa Cruz: Five top study spots

Recommended by local student & intern Aidan Warzecha-Watson

11th Hour Coffee’s Westside Santa Cruz location. (Nik Altenberg / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Looking for places to study this week? Here are some great coffee shops to fit your needs:

The Tabby Cat Cafe (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Located in the heart of downtown Santa Cruz, this coffee shop serves excellent coffee in a laid-back atmosphere. It has free wifi, but more important to those of us with poor battery power — a lot of outlets. This coffee shop is the ideal place to relax, dive into your work and stay charged all day. 11th Hour Coffee (7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.): This local coffee shop is well known among students, and for a good reason. It has some of the most creative flavor combinations in its drinks and serves amazing snacks to keep you going throughout your study session. The downtown Santa Cruz location has been popular with students because it’s open later than many other coffee shops and has many outlets. The newer Westside location (closes at 5 p.m.) offers a new, little-known, outdoor place for students to get their studying done, but the lack of outlets makes the studying a little harder. Ivéta Café (8 a.m. – 3 p.m.): While many students are aware of the on-campus location (which is currently closed), few venture to the lower Westside location. This little café boasts a comfy outdoor patio, a quiet loft (with lots of outlets) and excellent food. For those looking to get a little early morning studying in, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better spot. Coffeetopia (6 a.m. - 3 p.m.): For those early birds out there, you can’t ask for a better study spot than Coffeetopia. It has multiple locations, offer free wifi and boasts an impressive drink collection of Italian espressos and teas, as well as wonderful bagel sandwiches. If you need a break from studying, the Portola Drive location is a mere stroll away from Opal Cliffs. Coffeeville Watsonville (6 a.m. - 4 p.m.): Formerly known as Goble Coffee Roasting, this Watsonville shop strives to provide its customers with natural and organic options. It has a delicious menu of snacks to accompany its caffeinated drinks, and is open until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, allowing students to get an extra hour of studying in on the weekend. If you are lucky, get your hands on a baked-in-house cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting — but hurry, they run out quickly.

Did we miss your favorite Santa Cruz study spot? Shoot me a text and let me know.

Puzzle Center

Try out this week’s National Parks in California word search

This puzzle was created by Aidan Warzecha-Watson, Community & Commerce intern

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are this week’s events we think students need to know about:

Record Store Day, Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. : Join the clamoring crowd at Streetlight Records this Saturday for Record Store Day. The line will form at the back door, located on Elm Street, where customers will receive a number and an order form. Only 15-20 customers are allowed to place orders at a time, by number, of course. Those waiting are free to shop around. Including a live DJ set at 10:30 a.m. to boot, this will be a full day of tunes and deals.

69th Annual Santa Cruz Mineral, Rock, Gem, Jewelry and Fossil Show, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. : In the market for some jewelry or decorative crystals, or otherwise enjoy collectible pieces of nature? Well, the Mineral and Gem Society’s event might be your thing. Come to the Civic Auditorium in downtown Santa Cruz this weekend for a chance to get some iridescent gifts and artworks. There will be various gift items from all around the world, so this sale bodes well for those of you looking to add to — or start — your crystal collection.

Pleasure Point Sip and Stroll, Saturday, noon - 5 p.m. : Get out and about with a beverage of your choosing Saturday for the aptly titled Pleasure Point Sip and Stroll. You’ll be able to enjoy tastings while browsing shops including Little Red Door, Hip & Chick, Rootstock Collective and Pink Salt; among the participating breweries are Humble Sea, Discretion and Steel Bonnet, with Bottle Jack, Madson and Silver Mountain among the wineries on hand.

Del Mar Theatre Midnight Movie – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, Friday and Saturday, 11:55 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. : Back again with the Harry Potter midnight movie. I understand that if you don’t care about the series, this midnight movie series might mean nothing to you, but for the many Potter fanatics out there, this should be a welcome sight. Continue the marathon this weekend.



➤ Want more? If you’re still looking for great things to do, check out Wallace Baine’s Weekender here .

Organizer at COPA (Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action)

Guest Service Host at Cinelux Capitola or Scotts Valley

Program Assistant at Positive Discipline Community Resources

Rider Operator at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

➤ More local jobs: Browse more open positions on the Lookout Job Board.

Game Time - College Athletics

UC Santa Cruz: Ethan Bizzack and Amaya Cummins of the track and field team set more school records at the Johnny Mathis Invitational in San Francisco last weekend. Bizzack broke his own UCSC mark in the 200-meter dash, while Cummins set the school record in the 200. Abby McPhillips won her second straight high jump competition.

This weekend, the men’s tennis team is in Ventura to finish out the Ojai Tournament; the women’s golf team competes in the American Southwest Conference Championships in Texas; and track and field heads to Hartnell College in Salinas for the Last Chance Open on Saturday.

Cabrillo College: The baseball team has won two in a row (against Hartnell College) and four of its past five. The Seahawks have two home games remaining in the regular season: Saturday against Monterey Peninsula College and Thursday, April 28, against Ohlone College. The softball team’s final two regular-season games, Friday and Saturday at Yuba College, were canceled.

And in case you missed it, John Wilson retired from coaching the women’s basketball team at the end of the season in February. Thank you for your time and enjoy retirement!

One last thing …

Did you know? Some of the largest waves in the world can be found at the Mavericks surf break, off Half Moon Bay, an hour northwest of Santa Cruz. Its best waves are during winter and can reach up to 50 feet, with professional surfers coming from all around the world to try to conquer these giants.

(Via Powerline Productions)

Well, that does it for another week here at Lookout. For the time being, I bid you adieu.

— Max

If you have recommendations on places we should feature next week, pass them along and we’ll send you a free Lookout T-shirt. Email your ideas to student@lookoutlocal.com.