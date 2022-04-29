Student Lookout: Best bookshops, upcoming events and a free cookie

Good day, Slugs and Seahawks,

Gotta say, the weeks have been flying by recently. I could have sworn that I was just giving you beach recommendations for spring break, and yet here we are about to turn the calendar page to May.

Perhaps you all, still wading in the treacherous waters of higher education, feel different. But hey, I’m the captain of this ship, so I’m going to say I’m right.

If you are a student and haven’t signed up for your FREE Lookout Membership yet, enter your phone number below to register. Not only will you get unlimited access to all of Lookout, but you’ll also receive Student Lookout text alerts every Friday with exclusive deals, local recommendations, puzzles and more. So what are you waiting for?

All right, let’s get started …

Deals Download

Trying to go shopping? Check out some highlighted discounts just for students:

Don’t forget to have your student ID to get the discount!

Note: Many places — particularly in downtown Santa Cruz — offer student discounts, so just try asking at any store and you just might get 10% off!

What’s the best student deal you’ve found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com.

Pacific Cookie Company: Now through Thursday, May 5, get a FREE COOKIE at Pacific Cookie Company (located in downtown Santa Cruz). Just show you’re subscribed to Student Lookout text messages to redeem!

➤ Want to share these deals with your friends? Have them sign up for Student Lookout texts with this link.



Eats on a budget

If you’re craving a sandwich, head over to Seabright Deli on Seabright Avenue (obviously) and check out its well-rounded menu of delicious eats between bread. From turkey to chicken, ham and some great pastrami, the deli prepares all of its meats in house, ensuring freshness in every sando.

You might want to ask the employees to go light on the sauce, as they can be quite generous with the helpings. Still, sandwiches are reasonably priced and huge. Get one and walk to the beach, just a block away, for a meal outdoors.

If you, too, love food, check out the great work from our local food connoisseur, Lily Belli . In the most recent edition of her weekly column, she shouted out to Blossom’s Farmstore & Coffeeshop at the corner of Corralitos Road and Freedom Boulevard. The spot features coffee, snacks and fresh produce sourced just a few miles away.

Inside Santa Cruz: Top spots for book shopping Recommended by Lookout intern and UCSC student Christian Abraham

(Via Pixabay)

Calling all book lovers! Check out our top recommendations for the best bookworm spots across Santa Cruz County, sure to meet every literary need on any budget.

Bookshop Santa Cruz (DTSC) : As a staple of Santa Cruz since 1966, Bookshop Santa Cruz has served as a top choice for readers across the county. Known for its expansive variety and up-to-date collections, this independent bookstore offers everything from novels to magazines to UCSC merch to a wide selection of gifts (it even boasts a free gift-wrapping station!). The convenient downtown location has cemented Bookshop as both a local favorite and tourist destination — all for good reason. Bad Animal (DTSC) : In the mood for something a little unconventional? This used book shop also doubles as an eclectic wine bar, featuring natural and biodynamic wines from California and France. As far as books, Bad Animal specializes in rare, fine-press and historically significant copies with a focus on literature, philosophy and theology. Explore your wild side at this unique readers spot. Goodwill Central Coast (Capitola) : You might think Goodwill an unlikely spot to find books, but don’t discount it too quickly (pardon the pun). These thrift stores offer a surprisingly broad variety of used books and magazines for low prices, not to mention a collection of cheap accessories from bookends to cases. Head to the vast Capitola location and pick up some new reads for just a few bucks. Two Birds Books (Pleasure Point) : This independent bookstore has become a focal point for the Eastside, attracting readers with its enamoring assortment of new and used books, in addition to a fun lineup of literary-themed gifts and trinkets. Not to mention the adorable store dogs, Tito and Marshmallow. Join them on Saturday for Independent Bookstore Day and celebrate with freebies, a sidewalk sale and a chance to win a Two Birds gift card! Comicopolis (DTSC) : For all you comic lovers out there, Santa Cruz’s finest comic bookstore, Comicopolis, is sure to satisfy all your cravings. Head to its downtown location to peruse a carefully curated selection of games, comics, graphic novels and more. Whatever you’re a fan of, you can count on Comicopolis’s varied collections to guarantee to impress.

BONUS: Moe’s Books (Berkeley) : If you happen to find yourself in the heart of downtown Berkeley, be sure to stop by the famous Moe’s Books. A Berkeley landmark since 1959, this massive shop boasts four whole floors of books. With a range of new and used books on every conceivable topic, Moe’s is one spot that should be on every book lover’s bucket list.

Did we miss your favorite place to buy books? Shoot me a text and let me know.

Puzzle Center

Get your daily dose of fruit in your diet and try out this week’s Fruity Word Search.

This puzzle was created by Aidan Warzecha-Watson, Community & Commerce intern

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are this week’s events we think students need to know about:

Del Mar Theater Midnight Movie - “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2,” Friday and Saturday, 11:55 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. : Rounding out the Harry Potter midnight movie series are the final two films in the franchise. If you’ve been going to all of these screenings, hats off to you. Those are some long movies and some late showtimes you’ve powered through. So finish it off this weekend with Part 1 on Friday and Part 2 on Saturday.

Second Annual Downtown Felton Spring Sidewalk Sale, Saturday, noon-6 p.m. : For just the second year, the Downtown Felton Association will be hosting a spring sidewalk sale up in the quiet mountain town. It’ll have all the fixings that a Santa Cruz outdoor market usually comes with, including live music, outdoor thrifting and food trucks. Spend some time at the market, and then head to Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park to spend an afternoon outdoors.

Dead Nettle’s album release show, Saturday, 8 p.m. : If you’re already in Felton for the Sidewalk Sale, then you might as well stick around to check out local singer-songwriter Lindsey Wall — aka Dead Nettle — perform her album release show at the Felton Music Hall. A genre-bender, Wall draws from pop, indie, folk and rock to create her own vibe. If that sounds even a little interesting to you, check this out.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pi’erre Bourne at The Catalyst, Sunday, 9 p.m.: This one is kind of a bonus, because it’s already sold out. I’d just like to say that, if you have tickets, I hope you have fun! I was planning to go to this with my girlfriend, but she is going to be out of town. Then began my back-and-forth decision about whether to get tickets anyways, which ended in me missing out. Sad! Pi’erre has been one of our favorite rappers for some time now, and we’re determined to see him one of these days…

➤ Want more? If you’re still looking for great things to do, check out Wallace Baine’s Weekender here .

Organizer at COPA (Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action)

Guest Service Host at Cinelux Capitola or Scotts Valley

Program Assistant at Positive Discipline Community Resources

Rider Operator at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

➤ More local jobs: Browse more open positions on the Lookout Job Board.

Game Time - College Athletics

UC Santa Cruz: The women’s golf team turned in its best conference performance ever, finishing second to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at the American Southwest Conference tournament in Gladewater, Texas. First-year Charlotte Ruhl and sophomore Alyssa Yee made the all-tournament team.

Meanwhile, Andre Mardirossian of the men’s tennis team made the singles semifinals at the Ojai Tournament, making him the third Slug to make the final four over the past four Ojai Tournaments. The team will play its alumni matches on Saturday.

Cabrillo College: Your beach volleyball Seahawks are the 2022 Coast Conference champions! After their two wins last week, they are 19-1 on the season and 12-0 in conference. Cabrillo sends five pairs into the Coast Conference Tournament on Friday at Main Beach in Santa Cruz, with the top 16 pairs advancing to the Northern California Pairs Tournament.

The Cabrillo baseball team finished its regular season on a four-game losing streak, dropping games Tuesday an Thursday to undefeated Ohlone College after a pair of close losses last weekend.

HIGHLIGHTED: Part 1 of “Poisoned”: As fentanyl’s painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it’s time for meaningful solutions

The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl overdoses. Lookout’s monthlong dive into the rise of fentanyl-related deaths locally finds a lack of cohesive attention paid to this post-pandemic epidemic, as local officials assess and troubleshoot new strategies. Check out Part 1 of our three-part series here.

One last thing …

Did you know? The Sempervirens Fund, named after the California redwood’s scientific name, Sequoia sempervirens, is a nonprofit organization focused on protecting and preserving the trees and habitats of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Since its founding, it has been able to protect over 35,000 acres of land!

(Via Ian Bornath)

… Well, here we are closing out yet another week. Thanks to all of those who read Student Lookout every week. I, and the rest of the Student Lookout team, greatly appreciate you!

Until next time.

— Max

If you have recommendations on places we should feature next week, pass them along and we’ll send you a free Lookout T-shirt. Email your ideas to student@lookoutlocal.com.