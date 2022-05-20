Student Lookout: A midnight movie, downtown student discounts and some pasta dishes to make at home

Happy Friday, Slugs and Seahawks,

Deals Download Check out some Santa Cruz student discounts.

Stripe: 10% off for students.

10% off for students. Santa Cruz Cinema: $5 tickets on Tuesdays.

$5 tickets on Tuesdays. Safeway: 5% student discount.

Don’t forget to have your student ID to get the discount.

Note: Many places — especially downtown — offer student discounts; just try asking at any store and you just might get 10% off!

Veg on the Edge: Stop by Abbott Square for African/American vegan fusion. Enjoy 10% off when you mention you are a Student Lookout subscriber between Friday and next Thursday, May 26. “We’ll feed your mind, spirit and of course your belly.”

Eats on a budget

Pizza My Heart

’s brand recognition is among the strongest in the city, if not the strongest. The pies are a little on the pricey side, but going for a slice is a pretty good deal. Also, ask for a slice card so you can get free menu items with every third slice. Finally, a quick tip for those ordering full pies: Ask for your pizza “well done” to get a crispier crust and extra-melted cheese. It’ll taste like it just came out of the oven!

If you love eating, cooking, and reading about food, be sure to check out the work from our local food expert, Lily Belli . This week, she wrote about a worldwide glass shortage that’s wreaking havoc on local winemakers, a situation that also led to the demise of innovative local company Kitchen Witch Bone Broth. Also, on Sunday, Lily competed in a regional qualifier for the World Pesto Competition. Though she ultimately placed third , a Paso Robles-based chef named Jacob Burrell won in what was supposed to be an amateur competition. So we’ll say she placed second.

Three easy pasta dishes to make at home

Recommended by local student and Lookout intern Aidan Warzecha-Watson

One of the easiest go-to meals is pasta. You don’t need a lot of cooking skills or experience to make an excellent pasta, and best of all it’s quick. While a pre-made, store-bought sauce might seem like the best option, I urge everyone reading this to give making their own sauce a shot. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how easy it is, and how much a homemade sauce adds to your pasta. Here are three easy sauce recipes to get your pasta journey started:

Pesto pasta: The pesto recipe I follow is very simple and should be adjusted to taste. I use basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic cloves (please please do not use garlic powder) and olive oil. First, separate your basil leaves from the stems and discard the latter. You are looking for approximately 2 cups. Add your leaves to a food processor, and follow with a third of a cup of pine nuts, two or three cloves of garlic, and a half-cup of freshly grated Parmesan. Begin processing and add olive oil until you achieve your desired consistency, usually around a half-cup. I prefer to leave it a little thicker, taste, and adjust to perfection with previous ingredients, salt, and pepper. Cook your pasta until tender and strain, saving some pasta water. I prefer bucatini for pesto, or a similar, longer pasta shape. Then add pesto to your bucatini, toss, and slowly add pasta water to help the pesto bond to the pasta. If you’re looking to add a little more to this recipe, toss in some grilled zucchini and chicken to the finished pasta. Creamy lemon garlic pasta: While lemon might not be what jumps to mind when someone mentions pasta sauce, I promise this recipe will surprise you. In a skillet on medium-low heat, add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil, or if you prefer a richer flavor, use 3-4 tablespoons of butter. Add half a yellow onion (finely chopped), and after a minute or so add three or four cloves of garlic (finely chopped or minced). Sprinkle in a pinch of red pepper, and salt and pepper to taste. Let this cook until onions and garlic begin to brown. Then add freshly squeezed lemon juice; I usually do one or two lemons’ worth. Make sure to keep any seeds from falling in by straining as you juice. Then add the zest of one or 1½ of the lemons. From here, continue to simmer until it reduces by a quarter to a third. Add half a cup of heavy cream and a quarter to a third of a cup of freshly grated Parmesan. Add your al dente tagliatelle and toss. Add a quarter to a third of a cup of additional Parmesan and pasta water until the sauce clings to the pasta and is at desired consistency. Alla vodka pasta: This recipe is a little more advanced than first two. I recommend prepping all ingredients so they can be added at the proper time without worrying about cutting or measuring. In a skillet on medium heat, add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. Add a yellow onion (finely chopped), three or four cloves of garlic (finely chopped) and a teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Cook until the onions become translucent or start to slightly brown. Add 6 ounces of vodka and cook down for another two or so minutes. Add a can of crushed tomatoes to your pan and lower to a simmer, adding salt and pepper to taste. Let it continue to simmer until it thickens up. Add 6 ounces of heavy cream (about three-quarters of a cup) and freshly grated Parmesan cheese (a quarter to half a cup). Add in al dente penne pasta, and toss. Finally, add some pasta water to the pan until the sauce reaches the desired consistency. Top with more Parmesan and serve!

A couple of tips: A good rule of thumb is to start boiling your water just before you begin your prep. This usually times out perfectly so that it reaches a rolling boil by the time you finish your prep and start the actual cooking process of the sauce. Additionally, when you strain your pasta, make sure to save some pasta water to add to the sauce. Finally, though I gave the pasta shape I prefer for each sauce, these are only examples, and almost any shape you have on hand will work. Good luck!

Puzzle Center

Learn about the Ohlone tiger beetle in this mini crossword puzzle.

This puzzle was created by Aidan Warzecha-Watson, Community & Commerce intern

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are this week’s events we think students need to know about:

Friday and Saturday, 11:55 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.

Del Mar Midnight Movie — “Mulholland Drive”

Though it is probably my favorite David Lynch film, “Mulholland Drive” is undeniably difficult viewing. It requires all of your attention for its entire 2½-hour runtime, and even then you’ll likely need a YouTube analysis video to really grasp what happened. Those of you familiar with Lynch’s work know what I mean. Dream-like, ominous, and flat-out weird, “Mulholland Drive” is not for all tastes. However, those looking for a challenge will not regret the long night.

Saturday, 2 - 3:30 p.m.

“Abolition. Feminism. Now.” with Angela Davis, Gina Dent, Erica Meiners and Beth Richie

Join influential activists and abolitionist scholars Angela Davis, Gina Dent, Erica Meiners and Beth Richie as they discuss their new book, “Abolition. Feminism. Now.”, which provides analysis and theories of change that have risen from community-based organizing. Further, they will touch on everyday practices and intersectional lessons to grow future political thought and activism. The book is an important text for our current political climate and the issues we face moving forward. Register for this special event at the Quarry Amphitheater.

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Wifisfuneral at the Catalyst

After exploding onto the scene around 2017, Wifisfuneral has enjoyed sustained popularity at a time when rappers have seen meteoric rises leading to just as rapid declines. Wifisfuneral’s smooth voice and inventive flow keeps his music interesting while bridging the gap between hype trap-rap and a more mellow sound that draws from lo-fi and old school hip-hop. Any hip-hop/rap fans should get their tickets soon!

Sunday, 1 - 3 p.m.

Pie for the People Santa Cruz

It’s been quite some time since the Homeless Garden Project has put on its pie-eating fundraising event, but it’s back! Bring a $5 donation, a sweet or savory vegetarian pie, and of course friends or family, and join the event at the Homeless Garden Project Farm to raise money for NAMI Santa Cruz County . If you aren’t up for the project of baking a pie, all good. Just come on through with an extra donation and enjoy the variety of pies for a good cause.

Game Time - College Athletics

UC Santa Cruz: Next Thursday, May 26, UCSC Athletics will host “Astroslugs,” with visiting U.S. astronauts Capt. Victor J. Glover Jr. and Col. Michael S. Hopkins sharing highlights from their 168-day mission on the International Space Station. Both men are former student-athletes themselves, making this an excellent opportunity for current student-athletes to connect and ask questions. Register today !

The track and field team sent three athletes to the season-ending Redlands Last Chance meet Wednesday and Thursday in Southern California, with super senior Abby McPhillips winning the high jump on the way to earning all-region honors. On the men’s side, juniors Shea Wissler and Daniel Browne competed in the decathlon, with Wissler making the all-region team after the second-best score in Slugs history and Browne setting a school record in the 110-meter hurdles.

Cabrillo College: Congratulations to all the student athletes who participated this school year. As finals wrap up, all sports have officially finished for 2021-22. To those graduating or otherwise moving forward, we are thankful for the opportunity to have covered your story, and to those returning, we look forward to watching your season next year!

One last thing …

Did you know? Opening in 1907, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is California’s oldest amusement park. The Boardwalk’s oldest ride that is currently operational is the 1911 Looff Carousel. Also popular is the 1924 Giant Dipper, one of the oldest roller coasters operating.

(Via Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk)

