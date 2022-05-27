Student Lookout: Great scones, top vintage shops and a Santa Cruz sea monster

What’s up dudes,

I’ll start off by saying happy official summer break to the Seahawks readers! I hope you’ve been making the most of your first days free from the weight of academic anxiety, even if just for a little bit. Slugs, you’re on the home stretch and I believe in you — slugs are resilient creatures, right?

You might recall that I asked you to guess how old I was turning on my birthday. If you guessed 25, then you have a Lookout shirt coming your way!

Most of you were extremely close.

And by most of you, I mean all but one of you.

And that one person is one of my Lookout coworkers. Who got it wrong not once, but twice.

Embarrassing.

If you are a student and haven’t signed up for your FREE Lookout Membership yet, enter your phone number below to register. Not only will you get unlimited access to all of Lookout, but you’ll also receive Student Lookout text alerts every Friday with exclusive deals, local recommendations, puzzles and more. So what are you waiting for?

OK, on with the show …

Deals Download Check out some Santa Cruz student discounts:

Mission Hill Creamery: 10% off.

10% off. Mission St. BBQ: 10% off.

10% off. burger.: 10% off.



Note: Many places — especially downtown — offer student discounts; just try asking at any store and you just might get 10% off!

What’s the best student deal you’ve found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com.

Veg on the Edge: Stop by Abbott Square for African/American vegan fusion. Enjoy 10% off when you mention you are a Student Lookout subscriber. “We’ll feed your mind, spirit and of course your belly.”

➤ Want to share these deals with your friends? Have them sign up for Student Lookout texts with this link.



Eats on a budget

It’s a tiny spot, but Cafe Delmarette— tucked away beside the historic Del Mar Theatre downtown — is a great place for coffee and cheap eats. The drink menu has all the coffee classics, plus some alternative options like matcha lattes and a variety of hot and iced teas for non-coffee drinkers. As for food, the Delmarette has several sandwiches on the menu, including breakfast and vegan options, all for around $10 depending on what you decide to add on. That said, its $4 homemade scones — with both sweet and savory — are truly outstanding. Trust me, I know. I get one on most mornings before heading into the office.

If you love eating, cooking, and reading about food, be sure to check out the work of our local food expert, Lily Belli. Recently, she put the spotlight on Chicago transplant Charlie Funk, who whips up Chicago-style hot dogs in his Funk’s Franks food truck , which rolls around the county serving up those tasty Chicago dogs to any and all Santa Cruzans. Find the truck’s full schedule at @funksfranks on Instagram.

If you have an opinion on the matter, shoot me a text using our Subtext channel and tell me if a hot dog is a sandwich or not. I can see the argument that it is, but to me, it’s too specific an item to fully pass as one. Regardless, let me know what you think!

Inside Santa Cruz: Top vintage shops

Recommended by Lookout intern and Cabrillo student Aidan Warzecha-Watson

(Via Visit Santa Cruz)

Visit these local vintage stores stocked to fit your personal needs and match your style. Each is a little different, but they all stock bits and pieces of Santa Cruz uniqueness and can offer you some amazing finds.

MoonZoom , noon - 8 p.m. daily: MoonZoom is a downtown vintage store that focuses on clothing from the 1980s and earlier. It has a wide selection of options for customers to choose from. Trying to find the perfect piece is like a treasure hunt, as you look through different vendors with their own spaces throughout the store.

Virgo , Monday and Tuesday noon - 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday noon - 6 p.m.: Indigo, a Berkeley favorite, has reopened in downtown Santa Cruz as Virgo. It strives to create an unconventional, funky and fun atmosphere that brings communities together, focusing on sustainability with its curated goods. The Virgo shop has favorite vendors from the old store Indigo, and many new faces that help to build a unique style and environment, full of ‘90s and Y2K clothes.

Coqui , Wednesday through Friday noon - 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Coqui is a locally owned and operated vintage store located on Mission Street. Coqui boasts one-of-a-kind pieces from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. It has a particularly deep jeans selection and creates a welcoming atmosphere for every shopper.

Forever Thrift , 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily: While the Forever Thrift store might be small, it boasts a huge selection of everything used and vintage. The Seabright staple is friendly, with a welcoming staff and prices you can’t beat. Forever Thrift is sure to have great finds for any search.

Santa Cruz Antique Faire , second Sunday of every month, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Located in the heart of downtown on Lincoln Street between Pacific Avenue and Cedar Street, this once-a-month fair always has incredible deals and finds. Vendors offer an eclectic blend of antiques, vintage clothing, one-of-a-kind items, rare collectibles and more. Be sure to mark the next one on your calendar!

Did we miss your favorite vintage shop? Shoot me a text and let me know.

Puzzle Center

It’s almost summer! Try out this surfing-themed mini crossword.

This puzzle was created by Aidan Warzecha-Watson, Community & Commerce intern

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are this week’s events we think students need to know about:

Friday and Saturday, 11:55 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.

Del Mar Midnight Movie — “2001: A Space Odyssey”

As many of you probably know, Stanley Kubrick is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, and “2001” might very well be his crowning achievement. A film that changed the landscape of science fiction, mixing existentialist themes with some of the usual sci-fi epic elements, the film is a landmark in the history of the medium. However, its languid pace and unusual plot could lull even the most engaged viewer to sleep at this late hour.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Poplar Avenue Group Yard Sale

Head to Midtown, right across from Branciforte Middle School, to check out a group yard sale put on by some of the block’s residents. You’ll be able to pick up utilities, clothes, furniture and more. The fact that multiple households are participating will make the sale well-rounded, taking on a thrift shop-style setup.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Corralitos Farm and Garden Market

An outdoor market similar to the farmers markets that you all know and love within Santa Cruz city limits, the Farm and Garden Market in Corralitos is entirely composed of local farmers and gardeners who grow their crops just a few miles away. Berries, citrus, tomatoes, mixed greens and other veggies are plentiful and always available. You can also pick up some homemade goods like soaps, jams and potted flowers. If you’re in Santa Cruz, it’s totally worth the drive to South County.

BONUS

Saturday, all day (?)

Harambe’s remembrance, celebration of life

Do I really need to explain? There’s very little information about this on the web, aside from that it’s happening on Saturday and that it’s taking place at the clock tower. Perhaps don’t bank on this one, but if you happen to be downtown and pass by the clock tower, take a pic and send it to me. I still miss him 😔.

➤ Want more? If you’re still looking for great things to do, check out Wallace Baine’s Weekender here .

Organizer at COPA (Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action)

Guest Service Host at Cinelux Capitola or Scotts Valley

Program Assistant at Positive Discipline Community Resources

Rider Operator at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Business Development Residency at Lookout Santa Cruz

➤ More local jobs: Browse more open positions on the Lookout Job Board.

Game Time - College Athletics

UC Santa Cruz: Sports are beginning to wind down, but with that comes awards! Track and field athletes Abby McPhillips and Shea Wissler received All-West Region honors, with McPhillips honored for high jump and Wissler getting the nod in the decathlon after the men’s and women’s closed out their seasons in Redlands last weekend.

Meanwhile, Victor Sowa of the swim team made the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Division III Academic All-District At-Large team for the second consecutive year. He will now advance to the national Academic All American ballot. Congrats to all!

In some unfortunate news, Astroslugs has been postponed indefinitely due to unforeseen circumstances and NASA priorities. The events could be rescheduled for next year.

Cabrillo College: Congratulations to all the student athletes who participated this year. As finals wrap up, all sports have officially finished for the year. To those graduating or otherwise moving forward we are thankful for the opportunity to have covered your story, and to those returning we look forward to watching your season next year!

One last thing …

Did you know? In the 1920s, reports surfaced of a creature resembling the Loch Ness monster around Santa Cruz and other nearby cities. Another unidentified creature was found in 1925 at Moore Beach, what is now is Natural Bridges State Beach. The necks of these creatures were 20 feet long with two fins on both sides, a beaked mouth and no teeth. It was later covered on a 2009 episode of the Animal Planet series “Lost Tapes.”

(Weird California)

… Well friends, that’s all for this week. Remember to send over some content ideas for the summer’s Student Lookout entries!

In the meantime, take care and enjoy your week.

— Max

If you have recommendations on places we should feature next week, send them over and we’ll send you a free Lookout T-shirt. Email your ideas to student@lookoutlocal.com.