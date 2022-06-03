Student Lookout: Santa Cruz Pride, Gayle’s Bakery and local museums to visit

Oh hey! Didn’t see you there,

I’m sure those of you (Slugs) still powering through the end of the academic calendar are counting down the minutes until the sweet release of summer break. You’ll be there soon enough!

If you’re staying in town for the summer, you’re in luck, because we’ll be including some extra recommendations and new sections included in Student Lookout until school begins once again. Feel free to keep those suggestions coming!

Now let’s get going ...

Deals Download Check out some Santa Cruz student discounts.

Buy some groceries — Safeway: 5% off

5% off Get a haircut — Kinship Hair Co. and Thrifty Cuts: 10% off

10% off Have a drink (21 and over) : Kianti’s Pizza & Pasta Bar: BOGO signature cocktail with the purchase of any entree



Don’t forget to have your student ID to get the discount.

Note: Many places — especially downtown — offer student discounts; just try asking at any store and you just might get 10% off!

What’s the best student deal you’ve found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com.

Pizzeria La Bufala: Stop by Abbott Square today through Thursday, June 9, for 20% OFF at Pizzeria La Bufala, serving up wood-fired favorites plus pasta, gnocchi and lasagna. Show you are subscribed to Student Lookout to redeem your deal.

Eats on a budget

Gayle’s Bakery

in Capitola is without a doubt one of the best bakeries in the area due in part to its amazing baked goods and well-rounded menu. Get pastries, quick breakfasts, salads, desserts and fresh bread all for around $5-10. Specialty cakes and larger entrees will be pricier for sure, but if you have a few people chipping in, the inflated price is well worth it.

If you love eating, cooking and reading about food, be sure to check out the work from our local food expert, Lily Belli . This week, she talked to fermentation expert and author Sandor Katz ahead of his visit to Bookshop Santa Cruz, and covered a celebrity sighting at downtown restaurant and a vibrant new cookbook for those suffering from Crohn’s disease in her latest newsletter.

Inside Santa Cruz: Local museums to visit

Recommended by Lookout intern and UCSC student Riley Engel

(Via Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History)

Want to learn about the Santa Cruz area in a more interactive way? There are plenty of museums to visit with more information about the coastline, forested mountains, human history, and community art.

Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History (MAH) , downtown Santa Cruz: Learn more about the history of Santa Cruz as you walk through the museum as changing artist exhibits. The first Friday of every month is the best time to visit, with discounts on memberships and additional events. Museum of Natural History , Seabright: Across the street from the beach, this museum highlights the area’s diverse plant, animal and human communities from the coast to the mountains. Seymour Marine Discovery Center , Westside Santa Cruz: Learn more about marine life off of the Santa Cruz coast. The center has many exhibits, including one of the largest blue whale skeletons on display in the world. It’s free for UC students, and you might even get the chance to touch a sea animal. Surfing Museum , West Cliff Drive: The surfing museum inside Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse overlooks renowned surf spot Steamer Lane, featuring Santa Cruz surfing artifacts from the past 100 years as well as a gift shop with surfing books and related items. After learning about surfing’s past in Santa Cruz, you can see its present a few feet away. Bigfoot Discover Museum , Felton: For anyone interested in expanding their knowledge on this purported sasquatch, look no further than the Bigfoot Discovery Museum. Located on Highway 9 in Felton, the Bigfoot Discovery Museum combines local Bigfoot sightings with local history and includes a detailed exhibit on the Patterson-Gimlin film. Pajaro Valley Arts , Watsonville: Featuring changing exhibits, a visit to this downtown Watsonville gem will help you get to know another part of the community and this region’s culture. Make sure to check out its outdoor sculpture exhibition and online galleries.

Did we miss your favorite museum? Shoot me a text and let me know.

Puzzle Center

Test your wits and see how fast you can complete this mini crossword.

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are this week’s events we think students need to know about:

Friday and Saturday, 11:55 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Del Mar Midnight Movie: “Pan’s Labyrinth”

As famous as this movie is now, I’m sure many of you have seen at least some of it. That said, it’s still worth seeing on the big screen. Visually gorgeous and narratively complex, Guillermo del Toro’s acclaimed Gothic fantasy provokes dread, wonder, and sadness all while providing a rich allegory for the brutal reality of war. Personally, I feel rather indifferent toward most of del Toro’s work. This one, though, fully earns its praise.

Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pride Pint Nights

Swing by Greater Purpose Brewing Company on East Cliff Drive for a part-celebration-part-fundraiser pint nights. Organized by The Neighbor’s pub, a portion of the profits from these nights will go toward The Neighbor’s goal of opening an LGBTQ+-centric pub in Santa Cruz. On these nights, there will be an outdoor market area featuring local artists, businesses and nonprofits, plus a food truck. This will be a recurring event, so continue to celebrate Pride Month by supporting local LGBTQ-friendly businesses.

Click here for all the info on Santa Cruz Pride 2022!

Saturday, all day

Japanese Cultural Fair

A yearly event here in Santa Cruz, the Japanese Cultural Fair has everything you’d want from a local production. Stationed in the small park in front of Holy Cross Church, the fair has art, music, food and performances showcasing traditional Japanese culture. If you have any time at all on Saturday, don’t miss this one.



Game Time - College Athletics

The exciting world of college sports might be winding down for now, but if you’re in town for the summer and need to scratch that competitive itch, then consider joining a Santa Cruz rec league. Check out the city’s options here .

One last thing …

Did you know? Natural Bridges State Beach initially got its name from the three arches that once existed at that location. Today, only one of the original three mudstone bridges still stands. The first arch fell between 1905 and 1906, and the second collapsed during a storm the night of Jan. 10, 1980. These coastal arches were called “bridges” because visitors formerly were allowed to walk and even drive across them.

(Via UC Santa Cruz Special Collections)

…Well, that’s gonna do it for this week. The next time I talk to you, you’ll all officially be done with the school year.

Y’all got this!

-Max

If you have recommendations on places we should feature next week, send them over and we’ll send you a free Lookout T-shirt. Email your ideas to student@lookoutlocal.com.