Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Latest News

Power restored for 2,000 PG&E customers in the Watsonville area; cause under investigation

Hundreds of South County PG&E customers lost power Thursday morning.
(via PG&E)
By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

A power outage that lasted more than 7 hours left nearly 2,000 PG&E customers without power Thursday morning. Power has since been restored.

Share

Nearly 2,000 customers in the Watsonville area started their Thursday morning in the dark due to a power outage that began around 1:30 a.m., according to Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). The outage included areas between Freedom and Corralitos.

PG&E immediately dispatched crews to identify impacted equipment and restore power, according to spokesperson Mayra Tostado.

The outage caused 1,991 customers to lose power.

PG&E had restored power to all customers by 8:49 a.m.

As of 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, the cause was still under investigation.

Latest News
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun

Latest Stories

More Latest News