Power restored for 2,000 PG&E customers in the Watsonville area; cause under investigation

Nearly 2,000 customers in the Watsonville area started their Thursday morning in the dark due to a power outage that began around 1:30 a.m., according to Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). The outage included areas between Freedom and Corralitos.

PG&E immediately dispatched crews to identify impacted equipment and restore power, according to spokesperson Mayra Tostado.

The outage caused 1,991 customers to lose power.

PG&E had restored power to all customers by 8:49 a.m.

As of 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, the cause was still under investigation.