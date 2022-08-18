Multiple fatalities reported after two planes collide over Watsonville Municipal Airport

Tragedy struck the Watsonville community Thursday afternoon after two planes collided in the air over the Watsonville Municipal Airport, causing multiple fatalities.

“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after two planes attempting to land collided,” read a tweet from the City of Watsonville. Wreckage in a hangar structure was visible at the airport. One eyewitness reported a loud noise and fire at the field; Lookout observed smoke about an hour after the crash.

City officials said they received a report at 2:56 p.m. PT about the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, according to a statement from the FAA.

“A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, Calif., around 3 p.m. local time today,” wrote Donnell Evans, FAA public affairs specialist, in a statement to Lookout. “One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground.”

FAA representatives were on their way to the scene shortly after the incident, according to Michelle Pulido, spokesperson for the Watsonville Police Department.

Corralitos resident Cam Primavera told Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud that he was towing a horse trailer on Holohan Road, east-northeast of the airport, when one of the planes caught his attention.

“It was going extremely fast compared to what we’re used to around here, and I thought, ‘Is that for like an airshow or something?’,” he said. “It was really low and level to the ground and going substantially faster than I’m used to seeing.

“It appeared that the faster plane was coming right into the runway and the smaller plane was kind of turning to come into the runway at what appeared to be substantially less speed,” said Primavera, who returned to the perimeter of the airport after dropping off his horse.

“I didn’t see the other plane until they hit each other, but it literally appeared as if the faster plane went right through the smaller plane, almost like a missile hitting another plane. It just continued on, and the smaller plane unfortunately just came apart and went sort of end over end.”

A news conference was planned for later Thursday in Watsonville, according to Pulido.

“After investigators verify the aircraft registration numbers at the scene, the FAA will release them on this webpage , usually on the next business day,” Evans said in the statement.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported at the airport in records that go back to 1978, according to the FAA Accident and Incident Data System (AIDS). The most recently reported incident involved one aircraft landing Feb. 13 and resulted in minor damage to a Cessna 172.

However, a family of four from Santa Cruz was killed in a crash when their plane landed next to a medical office building near Watsonville Community Hospital after taking off from the airport in 2011.

1 / 9 The wreckage of the one of the planes that collided at Watsonville Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) 2 / 9 The wreckage of one of the two planes that collided Thursday at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) 3 / 9 The wreckage of the one of the planes that collided at Watsonville Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) 4 / 9 Watsonville Fire Department on scene at the airport Thursday afternoon. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) 5 / 9 Debris outside one of the hangars at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) 6 / 9 The wreckage of one of the planes that collided Thursday at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) 7 / 9 The wreckage of one of the planes that collided Thursday at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) 8 / 9 The wreckage of one of the planes that collided Thursday at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) 9 / 9 The scene of the plane crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Via City of Watsonville)

This is a developing story. Check back with Lookout and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.