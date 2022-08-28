Plane makes emergency landing at Manresa State Beach near Watsonville; no injuries reported

A small plane with three people on board was forced to make an emergency landing at Manresa State Beach on Saturday after its engine seized, according to authorities.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna C172 brought the plane down on the shoreline at Manresa State Beach around 4 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It was the second episode involving small planes in nine days locally. On Aug. 18, three people died from a midair collision involving two Cesnas over Watsonville Municipal Airport.

“The pilot was able to heroically land the aircraft avoiding beachgoers,” the Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said in an Instagram post.

State Park officials could be seen attempting to move the plane across the beach using a truck and a winch.

(Mark Shwartz)

No injuries were reported at the time of the landing; the FAA is investigating.

Federal records show the aircraft is registered to Cardinal Flying Corp. in San Jose.