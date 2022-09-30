Student Lookout: Best beaches, BBQueer Fest, and how UCSC’s mascot was almost the Sea Lion

What’s goin’ on, friends,

Man, Halloween is already just a month away! Yeah, yeah, time flies and all that, but even so, this is ridiculous.

Anyways, I need a costume idea. I’ve been rocking the same panda onesie for the past two (three?) years because I delay coming up with any remotely inventive idea until it’s far too late.

So I’m asking for your help. It can be literally anything, but if it makes me laugh, then the likelihood that I choose it increases significantly. Give me suggestions via text and sign up in the box below. Also, let me know what you’re planning this year!

Well then, let’s get to it …

Deals Download

Check out some highlighted discounts just for students:

Santa Cruz Cinema: $5 tickets on Tuesdays.

$5 tickets on Tuesdays. Treehouse Dispensary: 20% off.

20% off. Woodstock’s Pizza: $6 off large pizza.

Don’t forget to have your student ID to get the discount.

Note: Many places — particularly in downtown Santa Cruz — offer student discounts, so just try asking at any store and you just might get 10% off!

What’s the best student deal you’ve found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com.

Pacific Cookie Company: This deal was so good, we extended it. Now through Thursday, Oct. 6, get a Buy One Get One cookie at Pacific Cookie Company (located in downtown Santa Cruz). Just show this screen to redeem!

Eats on a budget

Zoccoli’s and Seabright Deli are names thrown around a lot when people are seeking out a good sandwich, but Garden Liquor & Deli

, tucked tucked away on Soquel Drive just east of Dominican Hospital, is yet another tasty destination for your between-bread cravings. From pastrami to French dips and even meatball subs and breakfast items, Garden Deli serves up a variety of satisfying options, and almost everything is $10 or less.

If you love eating, cooking and reading about food, be sure to check out the work from our local food expert, Lily Belli . This week, Lily confirmed that Alderwood will open a second location on Pacific Avenue, in the building that used to hold Snap Taco. She’s also excited for an heirloom apple tasting taking place at the Live Oak Grange on Oct. 8. She is sure to enjoy it and, for the low entry price of $5, you can as well.

Inside Santa Cruz: Top five beaches to visit

Capitola Beach. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Recommended by former intern Aidan Warzecha-Watson

Before the nice weather comes to an end, make sure to check out the great beaches in and around Santa Cruz. If you are unsure which one best suits your needs, here are our top picks for a quick guide on where to go to play in the sand.

Busy, popular & lots of activities: Main Beach , 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. — In front of the Boardwalk and Dream Inn, Main Beach is a popular destination for those looking to soak up some rays. Volleyball nets are available for public use, but be warned: Check the water quality before taking a dip as the area is known to get poor water ratings. This beach is also a popular destination for tourists and tends to become crowded on warm weekends. Butterflies, calming, pretty, West Cliff Drive: Natural Bridges State Beach , 8 a.m. - sunset — Sitting at the northern end of West Cliff Drive is a small beach, ideal for sunbathing, named and popularized by its famous rock bridge formation. If timed right, Natural Bridges also has access to beautiful tide pools to get a glimpse of the creatures just below the surface. Scenic, off the beaten path: Four Mile , 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Four Mile is located, fittingly, 4 miles outside Santa Cruz. It is the largest beach in Wilder Ranch State Park and boasts a rugged, undisturbed beauty and some swells for those looking to incorporate surfing into their beach day. Bonfires, bodysurfing, lounging: Twin Lakes (Seabright, Blacks) Beach, 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Twin Lakes, including its subset beaches, Seabright Beach and Blacks Beach, is a great beach to stretch out and enjoy the sand. Blacks offers some small swells for bodysurfing or boogie boarding, and Seabright offers views from the jetty of Walton Lighthouse and boats coming or going from the Santa Cruz Harbor. If you choose to stay late, be sure to bring some wood and smores to take advantage of the fire rings dispersed along the Twin Lakes shore. Picturesque, urban, swimming: Capitola Beach , sunrise - sunset — This idyllic beach is located in a small cove, creating small, gentle waves. The beach is perfect for lounging about and is surrounded by the picturesque Capitola Village, offering tasty restaurants and fun shops.

Puzzle Center

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are upcoming events we think students need to know about:

Friday, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Second annual BBQueer Fest: “Poética”

Looking for some live performances and workshops? Join the second annual BBQueer Fest at Santa Cruz City Hall this Friday evening for “Poética.” The festival celebrates the art and activism of queer, Black, Indigenous and people of color. Most events are free — including Friday’s city hall gathering that features a number of dance performances with live music and spoken word — but donations are encouraged. The fest grew from Santa Cruz County’s declaration that racism is a public health crisis, and seeks to uplift the art-making power of marginalized communities. Come out and support!

Saturday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Ninth Annual Santa Cruz Comedy Festival

Bring some food, blankets and a group of friends to Laurel Park next to the London Nelson Community Center for two hours of laughs. The event will feature comedy headliners from Comedy Central, MTV, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and much more. These folks have been in the game for quite a while, so you won’t have to worry about anyone bombing here!

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Dirty Looks — “The Girl Can’t Help It”

Dirty Looks Inc., a platform for queer film, video and performance, has completed a deep dive into trans history and has put together a program of experimental films, activist videos and personal portraits that shines a light on experiences and early discourse of trans-femme ideation. Tickets are $10, and the exhibit is bound to be deeply affecting.

➤ Want more? If you’re still looking for great things to do, check out Wallace Baine’s Weekender here .

Game Time - College Athletics

UC Santa Cruz: Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams make their way down to Claremont this weekend to compete in the ITA West Regionals. Meanwhile, the cross country team heads north to compete in the University of the Pacific Invite in Lodi. Good luck to all!

Cabrillo College: After a 54-14 loss to Foothill College last Saturday, the football team attempts to bounce back against San Jose City College this Saturday.

The women’s volleyball team is on a two-match winning streak, having beaten West Valley and De Anza after dropping three straight matches. Up next is a Friday visit to Monterey Peninsula.

One last thing …

Did you know? Did you know that the UC Santa Cruz mascot wasn’t always the Banana Slugs? The banana slug was the school’s unofficial mascot, but when the school joined NCAA Division III for sports in 1980, the chancellor dubbed them the Sea Lions. However, students continued to root for the Banana Slugs and after five years of two-mascot confusion, a straw vote showed students’ overwhelming desire to be the Banana Slugs. Since then, the beloved banana slug has been named among the best college mascots.

(Via Michael Langhans)

All right then, I guess I won’t keep you here any longer. Y’all have a good weekend and stay safe!

— Max

If you have recommendations on places we should feature next week, pass them along and we’ll send you a free Lookout T-shirt. Email your ideas to student@lookoutlocal.com.