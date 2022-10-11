Santa Cruz city SEIU workers reject tentative agreement; strike back on the table

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Despite reaching a tentative agreement with the City of Santa Cruz on Oct. 2 , just hours before a scheduled work stoppage , city workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 521 (SEIU 521) had other ideas when it came to voting.

Monday evening, a majority of SEIU 521 members rejected the agreement and once again are heading toward a strike. The move is a culmination of ongoing, back-and-forth contract negotiations that have spanned months . The strike is set to begin Monday.

The union confirmed that members turned down the agreement because they do not believe it adequately addresses the staffing, workload and safety issues they are most worried about. Further, the members say city leadership is refusing to invest in public services. Approximately 80% of members voted to reject the deal.

Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker confirmed the union’s intention to strike, but said he hopes to reach an agreement before the strike commences.

“Unfortunately, SEIU Local 521 members did not support the negotiating team’s recommendation for approval of the agreement,” he said, adding that police, fire, water and sewer services will remain uninterrupted. “We remain committed to working with the SEIU bargaining team between now and then to reach an agreement at the negotiating table.”

All city services staffed by SEIU would be affected should a strike begin. Per the City of Santa Cruz, residents should expect:

police and fire to respond as usual;

no residential or commercial trash or recycling pickup;

all service and payment counters to be closed;

all libraries other than those in Capitola and Scotts Valley to be closed;

many parks to be closed and recreation programs to be canceled;

most service phones to not be attended;

most plan reviews, permit reviews and inspections to be unavailable.

The rejected tentative agreement included a 12% ongoing compensation increase over the next three years, a one-time $1,100 payment for each employee, and a commitment to not implement furloughs during the contract duration.

The union had previously authorized a strike, with 95% of its voting members rejecting the city’s last, best and final contract offer, in mid-September .

SEIU represents nearly 600 city workers in departments like road and maintenance, sanitation, public safety and more. Those workers perform services including trash collection, water treatment, parking enforcement and park maintenance.

The union planned to hold a rally at Santa Cruz City Hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.