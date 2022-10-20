Santa Cruz city workers reach tentative agreement, end first strike in city history

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Anyone with trash piling up in Santa Cruz can breathe a sigh of relief.

Striking Santa Cruz city workers represented by Service Employees International Union Local 521 (SEIU 521) reached a tentative agreement with the city Wednesday night, ending a three-day work stoppage — the first strike in Santa Cruz city history.

The new agreement improves upon the rejected one in a couple of ways:

All city workers will receive a one-time payment of $1,800, up from $1,100 offered in the previously rejected tentative agreement .

. Some positions below what is considered market rate will receive salary adjustment payments.

Workers will hold a ratification vote Friday, after which more specifics will be available, union sources said.

It is currently unclear when services will resume, but when they do, city residents can expect:

waste and food scrap pickup to resume, and both the landfill and recycling center to reopen;

library facilities to reopen;

city parks to reopen and halted recreation programs to resume;

closed service counters to reopen.

In a statement, SEIU 521 Chapter President Ken Bare said he believes the agreement will start to address the union’s demands, and expressed gratitude to the community for its support.

“The support from our community was incredible. Santa Cruz city workers were strong and resilient, and their strike was historic,” he said. “We will finally get the respect and dignity we fought for and deserve.”

City Manager Matt Huffaker was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.