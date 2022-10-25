5.1 earthquake shakes Santa Cruz County, South Bay

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake caused a rolling shake in downtown Santa Cruz for at least 5 to 7 seconds around 11:42 Tuesday morning. Residents around Santa Cruz County reported shaking and rattling.

No injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath, Santa Cruz County reported on Twitter, with area schools resuming classes after the jolt.

The County is checking in with partner agencies but we do not have significant reports of damage at this time. Please do not call 911 unless you have an emergency. — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) October 25, 2022

County Office of Education reports no damage to schools and all classes have safely resumed. — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) October 25, 2022

The quake’s epicenter was about 8 miles east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood in southeast San Jose. A series of aftershocks continued into Tuesday afternoon, including a tremor of magnitudes 2.9 and one of 3.6 just after 3 p.m.

The M5.1 (preliminary) #earthquake east-southeast of San Jose was likely on the Calaveras Fault or a related fault in the vicinity. It had previously caused an earthquake in 1984 near Morgan Hill which was M6.2. pic.twitter.com/wXX6IdwzeO — Craig Ceecee (@CC_StormWatch) October 25, 2022

Assistant District Attorney and Watsonville District 4 City Council candidate Kristal Salcido was in her second-floor office at the county building at 701 Ocean Street when the quake hit.

“We weren’t quite sure what to do,” she told Lookout’s Mark Conley. “I almost got under my desk but decided not to. It was a long one, must’ve been 10 seconds.”

A sampling of reaction to Tuesday’s temblor:

Hi, earthquake Twitter!



California has an earthquake early warning system.



Download the app here 📲 https://t.co/09RsjGfiM9 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 25, 2022

Everyone in the bay after a 2 second #earthquake pic.twitter.com/6Z2HyclohP — Hot Dog Connoisseur (@mrpix23) October 25, 2022

Earthquake in San Jose pic.twitter.com/ooDyBn5ZAZ — Dom | Silverddragn 🐉 (@Silverddragn) October 25, 2022

Major props to @MyShakeApp @USGS_ShakeAlert for a 2-3 second warning on the M 5.0 quake just now. Several others around me received the warning in advance as well. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/uzNhZwgvoY — Jaden Schaul (@jadenschaul) October 25, 2022

The Bay Area earthquake was on the Calaveras fault. The largest quake in the Bay Area since the 2014 Napa quake M6.0https://t.co/nbDx242Rmv — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 25, 2022

Watch this video to learn more about today’s San Francisco Bay Area earthquake with Dr. Annemarie Baltay. https://t.co/vkLou5Pvqf pic.twitter.com/EQCZ4r07AT — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) October 25, 2022

I don’t want to scare anyone,!but they said there’s a 1 in 20 chance that the 5.1 was only a fore shock to something bigger. Don’t worry, it’s only 1 in 20. Hmm, what were the odds of me seeing the green flash last night… — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) October 25, 2022

