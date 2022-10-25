5.1 earthquake shakes Santa Cruz County, South Bay

Santa Cruzans felt a few seconds of shaking Tuesday morning as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay Area. No significant damages were reported in the immediate aftermath.
A magnitude-5.1 earthquake caused a rolling shake in downtown Santa Cruz for at least 5 to 7 seconds around 11:42 Tuesday morning. Residents around Santa Cruz County reported shaking and rattling.
No injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath, Santa Cruz County reported on Twitter, with area schools resuming classes after the jolt.
The quake’s epicenter was about 8 miles east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood in southeast San Jose. A series of aftershocks continued into Tuesday afternoon, including a tremor of magnitudes 2.9 and one of 3.6 just after 3 p.m.
Assistant District Attorney and Watsonville District 4 City Council candidate Kristal Salcido was in her second-floor office at the county building at 701 Ocean Street when the quake hit.
“We weren’t quite sure what to do,” she told Lookout’s Mark Conley. “I almost got under my desk but decided not to. It was a long one, must’ve been 10 seconds.”
