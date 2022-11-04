Student Lookout: Warriors ticket deal, Santa Cruz cafes and First Friday

Happy November, friends,

Hope you all had a safe Halloween while sacrificing no wackiness that comes with the holiday. Mine was pretty mellow, but I didn’t plan to go all that hard anyways. Perhaps I’m just too old for Halloween parties at the geriatric age of 25.

What was the best costume you saw this year? Text me and let me know. Some responses I’ve heard already are a giant papier-mache puppet, the entire Addams family and the Energizer bunny.

Let’s get going here …

Deals Download

Check out these three downtown student discounts:



Don’t forget to have your student ID to get the discount!

DEAL OF THE MONTH: Student ticket price for Santa Cruz Warriors with promo code STUDNT

Buy your tickets online in advance to get this deal and use code “STUDNT” to unlock $10 off your ticket price. To purchase your ticket, visit the Santa Cruz Warriors’ ticket site, choose your game and then enter your promo code in the unlock section (seen in the image below).

Eats on a budget

Hot take: Pizza is good. It’s even better when there’s a deal attached. If you agree (I hope you do), Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta has a plethora of deals to take advantage of on a weekly basis. Tuesdays get all-you-can-eat pizza for $12.95, and Wednesdays get all-you-can-eat pasta with garlic bread for $13.95 (and trivia night). Both good choices, but beware, the helpings are enormous and before you know it, you’ve overcommitted.

If you love eating, cooking and reading about food, be sure to check out the work from our local food expert, Lily Belli. This week, she asks the question that will strike fear into any and all Thanksgiving enthusiasts: How will a national turkey shortage affect your Thanksgiving?

Inside Santa Cruz: Five under-the-radar cafes to unironically get brunch this November

Walnut Avenue Cafe. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Recommended by Ayan Morshed and Blaire Hobbs.

‘Tis the season to stay inside, hang with friends and family and eat a lot of food. With the time change this weekend, we’ll have to take advantage of mornings, so why not explore all the underrated coffee and breakfast sandwiches Santa Cruz has to offer?

Cafe Delmarette : Of all the coffee joints, in all the towns, in all the world … many Lookouters frequent Delmarette — almost every day, no kidding. Located on a quieter section of Pacific Avenue, Delmarette is a small venue with mostly outside seating. Don’t write it off because of its size, though. It has a full coffee bar, decent prices and great food options. Take the Rita Breakfast Sandwich: sliced potatoes, frittata, cheddar cheese, and aioli. It’s to die for. And you can pair it with a freshly made scone, with unique flavors like lavender chocolate chip, cardamom lemon and strawberry goat cheese. Hours are every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Buttery Cafe and Bakery : The Buttery is definitely the closest you’ll get to an authentic European bakery in Santa Cruz. Here, you can satisfy your sweet tooth, enjoy a peaceful morning at a lovely outdoor seating area and drink tea like you’re King Louis XIV! While the bakery portion of the Buttery specializes in decadent pastries, cakes, cupcakes and desserts (including vegan desserts!), the cafe offers typical cafe fare like coffee, sandwiches, salads and soups, with all locally sourced ingredients. Their hours might be a little confusing, though: The bakery is open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the cafe is open only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shrine Coffee : While technically more of a coffee shop than a cafe, Shrine Coffee is a whole vibe. Just off of West Cliff Drive near the surfer statue, Shrine arguably has some of the best coffee and interior design in town. It also has a 4.9/5 rating on Google and 5/5 on Yelp, so not too shabby, and its drinks have punny names like the Our Frother. One thing to note is that Shrine Coffee is an extension of the Shrine of St. Joseph (part of the Catholic church), with a nonprofit mission to foster community. Open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Farm : Surprise! This cafe is actually a farm! Where you pick your own produce and make your own food! Just kidding. But wouldn’t that be so Santa Cruz? Located in Aptos, the Farm is a bakery, cafe and gift shop. While the bakery specializes in fruity desserts, the cafe serves hearty meals with fresh, local ingredients. The menu is a foray into color and flavor, with everything from pancake stacks to quiche to burgers. You can also satisfy your gift-giving needs with the gift shop, which features funky, fun and locally made treasures. Hours are Sunday-Wednesday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walnut Avenue Cafe : Walnut Avenue Cafe has been a brunch staple since 1993. TripAdvisor rates it as the fourth-best restaurant in Santa Cruz! And it’s a popular destination for locals, too. It features a diverse menu with options for every kind of eater and a casual environment, making it a great place to hit up with friends for a weekend brunch. You can also visit some friendly four-legged friends on the patio outside. Hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Puzzle Center

Puzzle out this six-letter word. Hint: It can be found in this week’s Student Lookout.

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are upcoming events we think students need to know about:

Friday, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

November First Friday at Treehouse Dispensary

If you need to go on a dispensary run this weekend, look no further than Treehouse on Soquel Drive. Along with the usual display of goods and paraphernalia, the spot’s First Friday features live music and fresh art from local artists and craft makers on display. Come hunt for some deals and enjoy the local color.

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Booker Stardrum

Head to Indexical on River Street for a one-of-a-kind experience. Booker Stardrum, a composer, percussionist, producer and educator will have some of his compositions on display, which use samples, layered instruments, and an eclectic mix of styles to create some truly original soundscapes. I am all about experimental music and film, so this is certainly catching my eye, and I hope it catches yours, too.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Nature Journal Studio

If you ever felt the desire to begin nature journaling, now would be the perfect time to start with this event at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History. This $4 monthly session will foster observation, awareness and sketching skills to bring the world around you to life on the page. Even if you just want to spend some time in nature, this is a nice way to spend that time.

Wednesday, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

UC Santa Cruz Social Documentation MFA program thesis screening

Support your fellow Slugs by coming to the Del Mar Theatre for the 15th annual Social Documentation exhibition. The Social Documentation MFA program is designed to train media makers who are committed to documenting cultures and communities as well as those marginalized in the current societal landscape. See what these unique projects can offer you on Wednesday.

➤ Want more? If you’re still looking for great things to do, check out Wallace Baine’s Weekender here .

One last thing …

Did you know … that Santa Cruz has had four Chinatowns in its history? The last one was known as Birkenseer’s Chinatown, after the landlord who rented out the property, but in 1955 it was destroyed by a flood. Now, the dragon archway at the pedestrian bridge over the San Lorenzo River stands as a memorial to it.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Now that Halloween’s over, you’re probably starting to make travel plans for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or both. Before we know it, it’ll be 2023! Jeez.

And remember: it’s the “fall back” daylight savings this weekend! The sun will set early, but you’ll feel like you’ve gained an hour of sleep, and that’s a wonderful thing.

Here’s to wintertime!

— Max

