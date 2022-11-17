Three Santa Cruz County Starbucks join national unfair labor practice strike

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Yet another strike has taken root in Santa Cruz County.

From 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, the unionizing Starbucks stores on Mission Street and Ocean Street in Santa Cruz and at 41st Avenue and Clares Street in Capitola — represented by the Starbucks Workers United union — are joining a national one-day unfair labor practice strike organizers are calling the Red Cup Rebellion.

The move comes on the same day as the company’s Red Cup Day, when Starbucks gives away a free reusable cup with qualifying purchases. Strikers will protest in front of their cafes, where they will instead distribute Starbucks Workers United-branded cups to customers.

According to a media release from the union, more than 100 Starbucks stores are participating in the strike. Workers are demanding that Starbucks fully staff all union stores and begin bargaining in good faith.

The release claims that these stores are consistently understaffed, workers are given unreliable schedules, and that Starbucks has responded poorly to the unionization efforts. Those efforts — beginning with a historic win in December 2021 by a store in Buffalo, New York — have led to more than 250 successful union votes throughout the United States.

Starbucks Workers United, which is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), represents nearly 7,000 workers nationally. Per the union, the National Labor Relations Board has filed 39 official complaints against Starbucks, covering more than 900 alleged federal labor law violations.

Starbucks was not available for comment by publication time.