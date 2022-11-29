Invest in your community: Ten nonprofits working to strengthen Santa Cruz County

We’re back for the second year in a row spotlighting ten local nonprofits who are making waves and changing lives for the people of Santa Cruz County. Offering meals, ecological preservation, youth support, housing and more the nonprofits below are the lifeblood of our community. Each grants access, knowledge, and support to those who need it most.

Read their stories below as many share their visions for 2023 and the need for year-end donations to keep projects on track.

We hope you’ll consider supporting them directly and sharing their stories with friends, family, or coworkers. Many of our featured nonprofits have matching donations or limited time campaigns making your dollar go farther.

At Lookout civic giveback extends year-round. We donate 10% of every new membership to one of our 6 nonprofits of your choice. Surpassing $16,000 in donations this year we’re proud to be able to offer this platform to our civic partners and join them in strengthening our community.

Thank you for reading, sharing these stories, and investing in the nonprofits you feel called to support.