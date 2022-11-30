Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Thousands of Santa Cruzans without power Wednesday evening

PG&E's outage map on Wednesday evening.
(Via PG&E)
By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Power was restored for 6,409 customers around 6:45 p.m., more than three hours after the initial reports.

Many Santa Cruz residents came home to dark residences on Wednesday evening due to a PG&E outage that left thousands of customers without electricity. The outage reportedly started at 3:27 p.m.

According to a PG&E spokesperson, 17,471 customers living on the upper and lower westside of Santa Cruz, Pasatiempo, Capitola and Soquel were affected by the outage.

Around 6:45, power was restored for 6,409 customers, leaving 11,062 still in the dark. All 6,000 restorations were in the City of Santa Cruz.

PG&E is still assessing the cause.

The National Weather Service was forecasting widespread rain across the Bay Area and Central Coast on Thursday morning, with gusty winds starting Wednesday night.

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

