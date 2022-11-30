Thousands of Santa Cruzans without power Wednesday evening

Many Santa Cruz residents came home to dark residences on Wednesday evening due to a PG&E outage that left thousands of customers without electricity. The outage reportedly started at 3:27 p.m.

According to a PG&E spokesperson, 17,471 customers living on the upper and lower westside of Santa Cruz, Pasatiempo, Capitola and Soquel were affected by the outage.

Around 6:45, power was restored for 6,409 customers, leaving 11,062 still in the dark. All 6,000 restorations were in the City of Santa Cruz.

PG&E is still assessing the cause.

The National Weather Service was forecasting widespread rain across the Bay Area and Central Coast on Thursday morning, with gusty winds starting Wednesday night.